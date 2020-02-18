Hobo Cannabis Company Secures Majority Market Share in Vancouver with Launch of Fourth Location

Located in Vancouver’s shopping district on Robson Street, this marks the company’s fifth location, nationally

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces the opening of its newest retail store, located in the heart of Vancouver’s shopping district on Robson Street (1173 Robson Street). This marks the company’s fifth location province-wide, and fourth location in Vancouver, granting Hobo majority market share in the city with the launch of this 2,100 square foot store.



“We’re proud to be further investing in the growth of the cannabis industry and the local community at home on the West Coast,” said Harrison Stoker, VP Brand at Donnelly Group. “As the new year kicks off, we’re so thankful for all that we’ve achieved this past year as we’ve grown Hobo here, in Vancouver, and look forward to bringing Hobo Cannabis Company to more communities across Canada throughout 2020.”

The new location features a carefully curated lobby entrance and new design elements to support the rollout of Cannabis 2.0 products including vaporizers and edibles. Hobo Robson will also showcase the company’s first terpene bar: an interactive experience that presents cannabis’ common terpenes as everyday smells, distilled into aromatic essential oil blends by the experts at the group’s Barber & Co laboratory in downtown Vancouver. The bar, which was first previewed at Lift&Co Expo Vancouver in January, will feature terpenes including Myrcene (Herbal), Limonene (Citrus), Caryophyllene (Spice), Terpinolene (Herbaceous), Pinene (Pine), Linalool (Floral) and aims to help buyers explore and get to know their favourite cannabis strains in a new way.

This news follows the company’s announcement of three upcoming Ontario locations, including the first legal cannabis retail store in Timmins, as well as a location in Ottawa’s historic ByWard Market, and another in the neighbourhood of Nepean. The announcement comes ahead of the company’s market entry into the prairie provinces, with three locations currently under construction in Alberta.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s five locations now include Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Main (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna) offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .

Media Contact

Jen Hazell

Talk Shop Media

On behalf of Hobo Cannabis Company

604-738-2220

press@hobo.ca



