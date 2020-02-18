Cannabis Conference 2020 Showcases Everything Cannabis Businesses Need to Succeed

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – More than 70 of the cannabis industry’s leading experts will converge on the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in exciting Las Vegas, Nevada, April 21-23 for GIE Media’s Cannabis Conference 2020 , presented by Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary, and Hemp Grower magazines. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the cannabis industry’s most fundamental and cutting-edge innovations and practices as they experience, learn and rub elbows with standout participants in the industry.



“Cannabis Conference is the nation’s leading educational cultivation and dispensary event in the cannabis space,” said Jim Gilbride, Group Publisher for the Cannabis Conference. “During this exciting three-day event, participants will interact with some of the foremost experts in the cannabis industry and gain important insights regarding cultivation, business practices, customer engagement, retail management and much more. For anyone involved in plant-touching cannabis businesses or looking to break into the industry, attendance at Cannabis Conference is a must.”

Conferencegoers will be able to view, learn about and experience the very latest technologies and innovations that can help their cannabis enterprises succeed long-term. No matter what area of the cannabis market a business is focused on or what demographic a business is targeting, Cannabis Conference 2020 will house the information and technology plant-touching cannabis-related enterprises need to succeed.

Featured speakers will present valuable information on a variety of topics, ranging from how to launch a dispensary or cultivation business to growing your cannabis brand and boosting sales. New at this year’s event will be an added focus on cultivating and selling hemp and hemp-derived products. Networking opportunities will also abound throughout the three-day conference.

For additional information about Cannabis Conference 2020, including registration information , a list of featured speakers and a schedule of events , visit www.cannabisconference.com .

About the 2020 Cannabis Conference

The 2020 Cannabis Conference is presented by Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower magazines, owned by GIE Media Inc. The company debuted its annual conference in 2017. Sign up for conference alerts here .

