MannKind Corporation to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call on February 25, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results and its management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and corporate updates at 9:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.



Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Binder.

To participate in the live call by telephone, please dial (800) 289-0438 or (323) 794-2423 and use the participant passcode: 1233728. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com under News & Events.

A telephone replay of the call will be accessible for approximately 14 days following completion of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and use the participant passcode: 1233728. A replay will also be available on MannKind's website for 14 days.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Company Contact:

Phone: (818) 661-5000

Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com



