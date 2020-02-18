TechTarget Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com Select Hammerspace as a Storage Product of the Year for 2019

Hammerspace Nabs Silver in the Cloud Storage Category

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace, a software company modernizing workflows with file storage for the hybrid multi-cloud and containers, today announced the decision by the editors of Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com to award the silver position to Hammerspace for the 2019 storage product of the year in the cloud storage category. This is the 18th annual Storage magazine and SearchStorage Products of the Year awards and there were 50 finalists out of nearly 100 entries.



“We are honored to be so highly recognized in the cloud storage category by the tech editors from Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com,” said David Flynn, CEO at Hammerspace. “Taking silver in a category with such stiff competition is validating to us that the Hammerspace approach to hybrid cloud file storage is what the industry wants and needs.”

Comments from the judges supported Hammerspace’s leadership position in this category. "Hybrid storage has been great in concept, less great in execution," one judge said. "Hammerspace seems to provide a big part of what has been missing to make hybrid seamless and efficient." Another judge commented, "The service's approach to separating the data plane from the control plane makes this a promising storage technology. It also has solid support for integrating with other systems, with lots of thought given to management."

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace hybrid cloud storage solves the siloed nature of the hybrid multi-cloud – by making data agile, instantly available everywhere, and flipping the cost model of storage on its head. To learn more, visit us at www.hammerspace.com or on Twitter @Hammerspace_Inc

