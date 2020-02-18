Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market is Expected to Reach USD 302.7 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market by Type (Medicated, Non-Medicated), Livestock (Calves, Piglets, Kittens, Puppies, Foals, Kids & Lambs), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global liquid milk replacers market is expected to grow from USD 171.2 Million in 2017 to USD 302.7 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing the use of dairy products, high implementation of precision techniques and growing awareness of the micro and macronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fats are the factors driving the liquid milk replacers market.

Liquid milk replacers are either normally made or artificially made and offer extra micronutrients which incorporate minerals and nutrients. It provides a wide scope of items, enhanced with different supplements. The liquid milk replacers are used to feed livestock such as calves, dogs, pigs, and other animals. The liquid milk replacers is an advantageous method to nourish the newborns as they are financially savvy when contrasted with the typical milk, which results in a high development rate. These liquid milk replacers help digest the newborn child creatures to process the nourishment, as it comprises of different sorts of nutrients, minerals, and proteins. The liquid milk replacers have low-fat substance when contrasted with the entire milk, with the expansion of proteins, acids, and nutrients. The liquid milk replacers are given to the newborn child creatures so as to supply the important supplements, for example, minerals and nutrients, to guarantee legitimate development and improvement of the baby. For instance, in April 2016, Trouw Nutrition, a subsidiary of Nutreco, opened a new Calf & Beef Research Facility close to Boxmeer (Netherlands) to meet the demand for milk replacers in animal nutrition applications.

As mentioned above, an increase in the implementation of precision techniques and soaring awareness of the micro and macronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fats are the two factors that are estimated to drive the liquid milk market during the forecast period. Also, increasing the use of dairy products is also boosting up the demand for liquid milk. But logistical and preservation advantages are attached with powdered milk replacers that may obstruct the growth of the market. However, the implementation of milk replacers for piglets, foals, lambs, and kids may boost up the market may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global liquid milk replacers market include Liprovit, Calva products LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Land O’Lakes Inc., Nutreco N.V., BV, PETAG Inc., Cargill Incorporated, CHS Inc., Glanbia Plc, CHS Inc. and Lactalis Group among others. To enhance their market position in the global liquid milk replacers market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in January 2016, Cargill opened a new animal nutrition technology application center in Izmir, Turkey. This center demonstrates the performance of Provimi’s calf milk replacers in the local environment to its customers.

For instance, in October 2019, Nutreco had acquired the South African premix company Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH) from Kaonne Investments. This acquisition would expanf the organization’s base in South Africa.

The medicated segment dominated the market with the highest share of 59.80% in 2017

The type segment is classified into medicated and non-medicated. The medicated segment dominated the market in 2017. Medicated liquid milk replacers offer various health benefits and increase the performance of infant livestock. They are mainly provided to infant livestock that has physical and nutritional deficiencies, weaknesses, or diseases; and requires an enhanced nutritional diet.

Calves segment valued around USD 79.26 Million in 2017

The livestock segment is segmented into calves, piglets and others. Calves dominated the market in 2017. Calves are born with only the abomasum, i.e., the fourth stomach functioning; and their digestion is only dependent on the enzymes existing in the abomasum. For this reason, infant animals are fed with high-quality milk replacers, as they fulfill their nutritional needs and boost their immunity toward diseases. Liquid milk replacers for calves are nutritious concentrate mixes and contain nutrients such as protein, fats, vitamins, and minerals in the optimum required ratio to ensure optimal growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Liquid Milk Replacers Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global liquid milk replacers market with USD 68.65 Million in 2017 where as the North America region is growing rapidly in the market. The Europe region is dominating the market because of the high consumption of liquid milk replacers in the region. The European Commission is focusing on health and nutrition of animals during their early growth stages. According to European legislation all calves are required to have access to their mothers for a minimum of two weeks after their birth, for colostrum consumption. They are then transferred to specialized calf rearing farms, where they are provided with milk replacers that successfully help mimic cow’s milk as a substitute to colostrum. North America is anticipated to grow rapidly because of the increased implementation of precision nutrition techniques in the region. Also, rising use of milk product has equally driven the use of liquid milk replacers by livestock rearers in their rearing systems.

About the report:

The global liquid milk replacers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (KT), consumption (KT), imports (KT) and exports (KT). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

