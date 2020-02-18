TidalScale Expands Go-To-Market Efforts to Deliver the Software-Defined Data Center to the Enterprise

IBM veterans join TidalScale to usher in the software-defined era; will forge new partnerships and deepen enterprise adoption of software-defined servers

Greg Shomstein joins as Vice President of Enterprise Sales from IBM Cognitive Systems.

Adam Bane joins as Vice President of Product Management from IBM Cloud Division.

Software-defined server market penetration continues to grow as customers embrace the benefits of sizing their server to fit their workload.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TidalScale , the pioneer leading the software-defined server revolution, today announced that two new members have joined the leadership team as the company expands go-to-market efforts in the enterprise space.

TidalScale empowers organizations to deploy software-defined servers using leading OEM server platforms on premises and on public cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platforms. The ability to compose a software-defined server in the cloud provides IT organizations increased flexibility and cost-effectiveness for deploying large-scale in-memory workloads like Oracle or SAP. TidalScale’s new executive hires will join the effort to insert software-defined server technology as a staple in an enterprise data center.

Greg Shomstein joins TidalScale after 20 years with IBM, where he held multiple leadership roles focused on building high performing teams and growing revenue by forging new partnerships and alliances. After a period of time developing the channel ecosystem for IBM hardware, software and services in Central and Eastern Europe, Greg was most recently responsible for setting and driving the sales and go-to-market strategy for IBM Power / Cognitive Systems in North America.

Adam Bane joins TidalScale from IBM Cloud Division, where he led architecture and engineering direction over IBM Public Cloud file services. Prior to IBM, Adam led Cleversafe in the development and commercialization of a high-performance hyperscale file storage gateway. He has held leadership positions in several IT infrastructure companies including Maldivica, Internap and Asankya. As a successful entrepreneur and an experienced technologist, Adam brings deep technological knowledge and a growth mindset to TidalScale.

Greg Shomstein , Vice President of Enterprise Sales at TidalScale

“I’m very excited to join this team of experienced innovators to re-envision computing as we know it. TidalScale is the first software-defined server solution enabling ultimate flexibility for data centers to right-size compute and memory resources. With software-defined servers, customers receive insights from data faster than ever before at a larger scale than ever before. This is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Adam Bane, Vice President of Product Management at TidalScale

“It’s energizing to join a team that’s delivering breakthrough value to the modern data center. TidalScale software-defined servers truly represent the next wave of compute, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Dave Ferretti , Vice President of Worldwide Sales at TidalScale

“Establishing a strong global presence is key for us at this stage, so we are excited to have Greg bring his expertise to our Sales team. Greg’s decision to transition from a 20-year career at IBM to TidalScale is a real testament to our growing momentum in the industry.”

Gary Smerdon , President & CEO at TidalScale

“2019 was a very successful year for us and we are ready to commit even more resources to our growth in 2020. Greg and Adam bring invaluable experience and relationships to TidalScale. We are thrilled they’ve joined our team as we deepen our focus on Oracle Database and SAP Hana and scale our go-to-market efforts in the enterprise and cloud.”

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale’s software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. These virtual servers enable in-memory performance for database and analytics workloads, eliminating the need for costly scale-up solutions or complex scale-out infrastructure. They are built upon standard commodity hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes on premises or in the cloud. TidalScale has been optimized for Oracle Database and SAP Hana and was listed among the 20 most promising Oracle and SAP solution providers in 2019 by CIO Review. The company has earned numerous awards, including the Red Herring Top 100 Global Award, and was named a Gartner Cool Vendor and an IDC Innovator in 2017. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Forte Ventures, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at http://www.tidalscale.com.

