Neuroendoscopy Devices Market to Exhibit 7.12% CAGR by 2026, Market to Gain from Rising Prevalence of Brain Tumors, says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market size is anticipated to reach USD 204.4 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.12% by 2026. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of brain disorders such as brain tumors and optic nerve compression. The market value stood at USD 117.5 million in 2018.

The information presented above is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Neuroendoscopes, Flexible Neuroendoscopes), By Application Type (Transnasal Neuroendoscopy, Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy, Transcranial Neuroendoscopy), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”



The report covers Neuroendoscopy Devices Market trends, assisting readers to get a comprehensive overview of the industry. It covers factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market. The report throws light on the prime industry developments and interesting insights into the market. It also provides a list of all segments, regions and key players operating in the market. The neuroendoscopy devices report further provides details of the major strategies adopted by players for attaining a prominent position in the market competition. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Drivers –

Increasing Popularity of Minimally-invasive Neuroendoscopy Procedures to Add Impetus to Market

Brain tumors and their rising prevalence is a major factor in promoting neuro endoscopy market growth. Besides this, the rising cases of pediatric tumor cases will also help to drive the market during the forecast period. As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), an estimate of 3,720 cases of the pediatric tumor was registered in 2019. Additionally, the rising number of cases of spinal cord injury and trauma cases are further expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the near future.

Moreover, advancement in neuroimaging techniques and surgical apparatus will also help the market gain impetus. This, coupled with the advancement of technology, rising popularity and increasing success rate of minimally-invasive neurosurgery is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the long run.



Segment –

Rigid Endoscopes Will Hold Dominant Share on Account of Presence of High-resolution Optical Glass Rod Lenses for Enhanced Visualization

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into flexible neuroendoscopes and rigid neuroendoscopes. Among these, the rigid neuroendoscopes segment is holding a major neuroendoscopy device market share. This is ascribable to the fact that rigid endoscopes are made of metal tubes containing lenses and light channels for diagnosis. These endoscopes are integrated with a series of high-resolution optical glass rod lenses for enhanced viewing of inaccessible parts of the brain.

Regional Analysis –

North America to Dominate Market with Increasing Prevalence of Acute Pediatric Brain Tumors

The market is fragmented geographically into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding a maximum neuro endoscopy market share with a revenue generation of USD 55.8 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the rising prevalence of acute pediatric brain tumors and the presence of neuro endoscope manufacturers such as Karl Storz and B. Braun. In addition to that, there is an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures among people in the region, which is further expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific will witness significant growth on account of the rising prevalence of brain tumors, surge in the number of biopsies performed, and increasing healthcare expenditure of emerging nations such as Vietnam and India.

Competitive Landscape –

Entry of New Players to Intensify Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the global neuro endoscopy devices market is fragmented in nature due to the entrance of multiple startups. On the other side, companies such as Karl Storz and b. Braun are contributing immensely to the Neuroendoscopy Devices Market revenue by holding a major proportion of shares in the U.S. Companies are focusing on development and launch of new products that will help improve treatment procedure on the one hand and help players hold a strong position in the market.

List of Neuro Endoscopy Market Manufacturers:

Nevro Corporation

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Adeor medical AG

B. Braun Aesculap

Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument

Machida Endoscope

Clarus Medical LLC

HAWK

Schindlerendoskopie technologie GmbH

Industry Developments of Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Include:

April 2013 – A B. Braun Company launched the MINOP neuroendoscopes product line by Aesculap, Inc. This product will offer a solution for bi-manual resection of cysts and solid tumors.



