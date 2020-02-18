There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,814 in the last 365 days.

West Town Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Town Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK: WTWB) (the “Company” or “West Town”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), announced today its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019.  Highlights include the following:

Fourth quarter net income of $1.73 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $956,000 or $0.30 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Return on average assets of 2.21%, compared to 0.68% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Return on average common equity of 10.22%, compared to 4.87% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 15.79%, compared to 7.95% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”) processing and servicing revenue of $2.26 million as compared to $1.49 million for the same period last year.

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019, Sound Bank, formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of West Town, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in West Town’s ownership position in the bank, which, effective October 1, 2019, changed its name to Dogwood State Bank.  Due to the reduction in West Town’s ownership position, the financial results for the Company beginning on May 6, 2019 are deconsolidated from the financial results of Sound Bank.  Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 do not include any operating impact from Sound Bank whereas the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.    

Eric Bergevin, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results and 2019 overall.  The Company went through transformational changes in 2019 by divesting our controlling interest in Sound Bank, repurchasing upwards of a third of our shares outstanding, launching new intuitive deposit programs and expanding our product offerings that are synergistic with our core government guaranteed lending (“GGL”) focus.  The Company was able to deliver strong fourth quarter results, including a 7th consecutive quarter of increased servicing revenue from Windsor Advantage and enhanced revenues from GGL loans of $2.3 million in revenue on $22.9 million of originated loan commitments.  The strong fourth quarter resulted in one of our most profitable years to date with total after tax income exceeding $11 million dollars and over $4.00 per share in earnings.  Our new deposit initiatives for West Town Bank & Trust (excluding Sound Bank) have resulted in a one-year growth in core deposits of over 21% and growth in noninterest-bearing deposits of over 53%.  These funding strategies, coupled with strong capital levels, will allow for future growth.  We are optimistic that 2020 will yield modestly enhanced core earnings, with accretive core earnings per share, as we keep our focus on our core competencies.”

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 27,500 shares of its voting common stock. 

BALANCE SHEET
At December 31, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $314.9 million, net loans held for investment were $223.5 million, loans held for sale were $12.6 million, total deposits were $220.4 million and total shareholders’ equity was $67.7 million.  Compared with December 31, 2018, total assets decreased $240.4 million or 43%, loans held for investment decreased $187.1 million or 58%, loans held for sale decreased $4.0 million or 24%, total deposits decreased $212.5 million or 49%, and total shareholders’ equity decreased $9.8 million or 13%.  The decreases in assets, loans and deposits were a result of the Sound Bank recapitalization and deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financials as of May 6, 2019.  The decrease in total shareholders’ equity resulted from the Company’s stock repurchase program, partially offset by an increase in retained earnings.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At December 31, 2019, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

    “Well Capitalized”
Minimums		 West Town
Bank & Trust		  
  Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 14.95%  
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 14.95%  
  Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 16.21%  
  Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 12.65%  

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $25.52 at December 31, 2018 to $30.78 at December 31, 2019.  The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $15.68 at December 31, 2018 to $21.27 at December 31, 2019 due primarily to the gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank and the subsequent removal of the intangible assets associated with Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements. 

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 1.41% at December 31, 2018 to 3.99% at December 31, 2019 primarily due to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements.  Nonaccrual loans increased $2.4 million as of December 31, 2019 as compared to the prior year while foreclosed assets increased $2.6 million compared to December 31, 2018. The Company has formed Patriarch, LLC as a subsidiary to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets and as of December 31, 2019 Patriarch held $1.8 million in assets (included in the foreclosed assets number) while the Bank also held $1.3 million of guaranteed portions of GGL loans both of which are included in the Company’s nonperforming ratio.  The Bank also regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals, less cost to sell, to ensure the assets are carried at fair market value with any deficits charged off immediately versus carrying specific reserves.

The Company recorded a $1.2 million provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to a provision of $434,000 in fourth quarter 2018 in response to the increasing nonperforming asset ratios.  The Company recorded $779,000 in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter 2019 with the remaining provision expense due to volume growth.

  (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18
Nonaccrual loans – originated $ 9,200   $ 4,813   $ 3,290   $ 4,666   $ 6,538  
Nonaccrual loans – acquired   -     -     -     262     272  
Foreclosed assets   3,370     2,028     2,069     2,493     723  
90 days past due and still accruing – originated   -     -     -     407     67  
90 days past due and still accruing – acquired   -     -     -     421     251  
Total nonperforming assets   12,570     6,841     5,359     8,249     7,851  
Total nonperforming assets – originated   12,570     6,841     5,359     7,566     7,328  
                               
Net charge-offs $ 779   $ 138   $ 200   $ 58   $ 334  
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans   1.36 %   0.25 %   0.27 %   0.05 %   0.31 %
                               
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   3.99 %   2.21 %   1.77 %   1.40 %   1.41 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total net portfolio loans   4.19 %   2.31 %   1.57 %   1.38 %   1.74 %
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans   1.72 %   1.64 %   1.62 %   0.98 %   0.97 %
                               

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $2.6 million or 49% in comparison to the fourth quarter 2018, primarily due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. The net interest margin increased from 4.77% for the fourth quarter 2018 to 4.84% for the fourth quarter 2019.  The margin improvement is largely related to the increase in loan yield from 6.54% to 7.14%, due primarily to a change in the makeup of the loan portfolio as the percentage of consumer-related loans decreased while the higher yielding commercially focused loan associated with the GGL department became a larger portion of the portfolio with the deconsolidation of Sound Bank.  

       
  Three Months Ended   Year-to-Date
  (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18   12/31/19 12/31/18
Average balances:                
Loans $ 229,941   $ 220,939   $ 297,501   $ 435,583   $ 424,758   $ 295,228   $ 433,308
Investment securities   21,572     21,111     20,960     21,119     21,060     21,192     15,461
Interest-bearing balances and other   16,259     16,801     47,025     54,690     41,472     33,537     29,546
Total interest-earning assets   267,772     258,851     365,486     511,392     487,290     349,957     478,315
Noninterest deposits   52,456     47,199     75,643     112,836     96,068     71,802     88,032
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits   179,195     170,390     234,603     338,682     319,900     230,107     302,260
Borrowed funds   6,129     6,452     17,204     37,852     50,792     16,803     67,176
Total interest-bearing liabilities   185,324     176,842     251,807     376,534     370,692     246,910     369,436
Total assets   311,312     300,011     416,840     576,640     553,855     400,199     541,150
Common shareholders' equity   67,172     68,448     82,090     78,698     77,817     74,064     73,959
Tangible common equity (1)   43,486     47,636     57,825     48,918     47,695     46,836     50,472
                 
Interest income/expense:                
Loans $ 4,139   $ 4,315   $ 5,218   $ 7,122   $ 7,002   $ 20,794   $ 27,005
Investment securities   82     76     100     167     171     343     450
Interest-bearing balances and other   83     105     241     356     248     867     665
Total interest income   4,304     4,496     5,559     7,645     7,421     22,004     28,120
Deposits   979     942     1,104     1,432     1,169     4,457     3,661
Borrowings   56     72     172     330     396     630     1,679
Total interest expense   1,035     1,014     1,276     1,762     1,565     5,087     5,340
Net interest income $ 3,269   $ 3,482   $ 4,283   $ 5,883   $ 5,856   $ 16,917   $ 22,780
                 
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders' equity  
                 

  

  Three Months Ended       Year-to-Date
  12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18   12/31/19 12/31/18
Average yields and costs:                
Loans 7.14 % 7.75 % 7.04 % 6.63 % 6.54 %   7.04 % 6.23 %
Investment securities 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.91 % 3.16 % 3.25 %   1.62 % 2.91 %
Interest-bearing balances and other 2.03 % 2.48 % 2.06 % 2.64 % 2.37 %   2.59 % 2.25 %
Total interest-earning assets 6.38 % 6.89 % 6.10 % 6.06 % 6.04 %   6.28 % 5.87 %
Interest-bearing deposits 2.17 % 2.19 % 1.89 % 1.71 % 1.45 %   1.94 % 1.21 %
Borrowed funds 3.62 % 4.43 % 4.01 % 3.54 % 3.09 %   3.75 % 2.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.22 % 2.27 % 2.03 % 1.90 % 1.67 %   2.06 % 1.45 %
Cost of funds 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.56 % 1.46 % 1.33 %   1.60 % 1.17 %
Net interest margin 4.84 % 5.34 % 4.70 % 4.67 % 4.77 %   4.83 % 4.76 %

 NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.4 million, an increase of $697,000 as compared to the same prior year period.  Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor processing and servicing revenue totaled $2.3 million, an increase of $763,000, or 51% as compared to the $1.5 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period.  The increase is directly attributable to the continued growth in the volume in the servicing portfolio as Windsor brings in new customers. 
  • GGL revenue of $2.3 million was an increase of $495,000 or 28% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $716,000, an increase of $357,000 or 99% as compared to the fourth quarter 2018.  Mortgage loans originated for secondary market sale increased from $11.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018 to $20.6 million in the fourth quarter 2019.

             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2019 was $5.8 million, a decrease of $2.4 million or 30%, from $8.2 million for the fourth quarter 2018.  The decreases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, data processing, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019.  

ABOUT WEST TOWN BANCORP, INC.
West Town Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, NC.  The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank.  West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its two full-service offices located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company.  The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve.  West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC. 

For more information, visit https://www.westtownbank.com/

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.    

           
Consolidated Balance Sheet          
           
  Ending Balance
  (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 5,021   $ 4,085   $ 2,665   $ 5,433   $ 5,005  
Interest-bearing deposits   12,595     18,814     17,196     72,382     43,448  
Total cash and cash equivalents   17,616     22,899     19,861     77,815     48,453  
Securities, at fair value   21,087     21,804     20,716     21,031     21,332  
Loans held for sale   12,568     13,965     14,902     11,037     16,552  
Loans held for investment:          
Originated loans   223,470     211,647     209,492     336,505     322,038  
Acquired loans, net   -     -     -     81,978     88,556  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (3,837 )   (3,462 )   (3,400 )   (4,115 )   (4,000 )
Net loans held for investment   219,633     208,185     206,092     414,368     406,594  
Premises and equipment, net   4,762     4,795     4,832     12,099     12,166  
Foreclosed assets   3,370     2,028     2,069     2,493     723  
Servicing assets   3,358     3,053     3,220     3,619     3,952  
Bank owned life insurance   5,021     4,993     4,964     9,090     9,034  
Accrued interest receivable   1,116     1,079     1,196     1,637     1,637  
Goodwill   13,150     12,721     12,721     19,737     19,745  
Other intangible assets, net   7,782     7,968     8,154     9,827     10,157  
Other assets   5,428     5,779     4,638     8,066     4,979  
Total assets $ 314,891   $ 309,269   $ 303,365   $ 590,819   $ 555,324  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $ 49,573   $ 54,380   $ 46,068   $ 128,435   $ 97,777  
Interest-bearing   170,869     177,472     164,619     345,581     335,140  
Total deposits   220,442     231,852     210,687     474,016     432,917  
Borrowings   19,295     2,382     5,868     26,294     33,781  
Accrued interest payable   429     424     433     927     868  
Other liabilities   7,000     8,092     7,562     9,860     10,189  
Total liabilities   247,166     242,750     224,550     511,097     477,755  
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,178     2,206     2,674     2,749     2,686  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     129     329     329  
Additional paid in capital   24,233     24,771     38,557     45,287     44,760  
Retained earnings   41,203     39,446     37,375     31,273     29,928  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   89     74     80     84     (134 )
Total shareholders’ equity   67,725     66,519     78,815     79,722     77,569  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 314,891   $ 309,269   $ 303,365   $ 590,819   $ 555,324  
           


Financial Performance (Consolidated)            
                 
  (Dollars in thousands except share Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  and per share data; unaudited) 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18   12/31/19 12/31/18
Interest income                
Loans $ 4,139 $ 4,315   $ 5,218 $ 7,122 $ 7,002   $ 20,794 $ 27,005
Investment securities and deposits   165   181     341   523   419     1,210   1,115
Total interest income   4,304   4,496     5,559   7,645   7,421     22,004   28,120
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   979   942     1,104   1,432   1,169     4,457   3,661
Interest on borrowed funds   56   72     172   330   396     630   1,679
Total interest expense   1,035   1,014     1,276   1,762   1,565     5,087   5,340
Net interest income   3,269   3,482     4,283   5,883   5,856     16,917   22,780
Provision for loan losses   1,155   200     477   173   434     2,005   1,953
Noninterest income                
Windsor processing and servicing                
revenue   2,256   1,774     1,970   1,487   1,493     7,487   3,906
Government lending   2,288   983     1,754   880   1,793     5,905   10,209
Mortgage   716   975     1,113   435   359     3,239   2,173
Bank-owned life insurance   28   29     44   56   58     157   238
Service charge   29   23     99   226   228     377   865
Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank   -   -     6,635   -   -     6,635   -
Gain on consolidation of Windsor   -   -     -   -   -     -   4,776
Other noninterest   97   153     92   122   163     464   1,612
Total noninterest income   5,414   3,937     11,707   3,206   4,094     24,264   23,779
Noninterest expense                
Compensation   3,750   3,199     3,385   4,261   4,689     14,595   16,250
Occupancy and equipment   221   343     338   506   536     1,408   1,933
Loan and special assets   318   (523 )   510   179   437     484   1,273
Professional services   360   432     569   582   511     1,943   1,539
Data processing   109   161     198   345   381     813   1,345
Communications   80   33     110   226   208     449   837
Advertising   86   51     109   112   135     358   754
Loss on sale of foreclosed assets   -   -     35   21   -     56   41
Transaction-related expenses   16   1     916   43   31     976   124
Other operating expenses   820   681     1,040   1,179   1,259     3,720   4,254
Total noninterest expense   5,760   4,378     7,210   7,454   8,187     24,802   28,350
Income before income taxes   1,768   2,841     8,303   1,462   1,329     14,374   16,256
Income tax expense   37   687     2,174   397   373     3,295   4,120
Net income $ 1,731 $ 2,154   $ 6,129 $ 1,065 $ 956   $ 11,079 $ 12,136
                 
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.97   $ 2.03 $ 0.35 $ 0.31   $ 4.20 $ 4.07
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.83 $ 0.95   $ 2.00 $ 0.34 $ 0.30   $ 4.12 $ 3.90
Weighted average common shares                
outstanding   2,196   2,328     2,997   3,054   3,008     2,639   2,984
Diluted average common shares                
outstanding   2,234   2,369     3,045   3,115   3,124     2,688   3,110
                 


Performance Ratios                
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year-to-Date
  12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18   12/31/19 12/31/18
PER COMMON SHARE                
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.85   $ 0.97   $ 2.03   $ 0.35   $ 0.31     $ 4.20   $ 4.07  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.83   $ 0.95   $ 2.00   $ 0.34   $ 0.30     $ 4.12   $ 3.90  
Book value per common share $ 30.78   $ 29.86   $ 28.12   $ 25.70   $ 25.52     $ 30.78   $ 25.52  
Tangible book value per common share $ 21.27   $ 20.57   $ 20.67   $ 16.17   $ 15.68     $ 21.27   $ 15.68  
                 
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)              
Return on average assets   2.21 %   2.85 %   5.90 %   0.75 %   0.68 %     2.77 %   2.24 %
Return on average common shareholders'              
equity   10.22 %   12.49 %   29.95 %   5.49 %   4.87 %     14.96 %   16.41 %
Return on average tangible common                
equity   15.79 %   17.94 %   42.51 %   8.83 %   7.95 %     23.65 %   24.05 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   4.84 %   5.34 %   4.70 %   4.67 %   4.77 %     4.83 %   4.76 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   66.2 %   59.0 %   67.3 %   81.5 %   82.0 %     69.0 %   67.6 %
                 
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank
 

Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400

 

Primary Logo

