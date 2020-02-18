H&R Block to Release Fiscal Third Quarter Results on March 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2020 third quarter results on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investors.hrblock.com.



A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 5, 2020. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2020 third quarter results, outlook, and a general business update. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (866) 987-6821 or International (630) 652-5951

Conference ID: 7830599

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at http://investors.hrblock.com . The presentation will be posted on the Quarterly Results page at http://investors.hrblock.com following the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 5, 2020 and continuing for seven days by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 7830599. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on March 6, 2020 and continuing for 90 days at http://investors.hrblock.com .

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews .

For Further Information

Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com

Media Relations: Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, susan.waldron@hrblock.com



