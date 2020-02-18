H&R Block to Release Fiscal Third Quarter Results on March 5, 2020
/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2020 third quarter results on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investors.hrblock.com.
A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 5, 2020. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2020 third quarter results, outlook, and a general business update. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:
U.S./Canada (866) 987-6821 or International (630) 652-5951
Conference ID: 7830599
The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at http://investors.hrblock.com. The presentation will be posted on the Quarterly Results page at http://investors.hrblock.com following the conclusion of the call.
A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 5, 2020 and continuing for seven days by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 7830599. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on March 6, 2020 and continuing for 90 days at http://investors.hrblock.com.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial services and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews.
For Further Information
Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations: Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, susan.waldron@hrblock.com
