Qlik Leans In On Customer Digital Transformation With New Executive Hire

Poornima Ramaswamy, Former Cognizant VP of AI and Analytics, Joins Qlik’s Executive Team as EVP Strategic Clients

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik today announced that Poornima Ramaswamy joined its executive team as Executive Vice President, Strategic Clients. Poornima will lead a multi-disciplinary team that blends sales, value engineering and consulting to design and execute transformational strategies for Qlik’s enterprise customers, helping them to accelerate the value of their overall data investments.



“Poornima is a recognized industry leader in AI and analytics, having earned the trust of many CDOs and CIOs during her career,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “Her depth of real-world transformational success will be a huge benefit to our growing strategic enterprise account base, who are looking to maximize the impact of their investments in data integration and analytics to drive more value from data.”

Poornima joins Qlik at an exciting time, when customers are looking to partners like Qlik for help on both the strategy and execution aspects of the people, process and technology challenges to unlocking the full value of their data. She brings more than two decades of experience across all industries to a growing executive team that has pivoted the company to an intense focus on customer outcomes.

“As a former partner to Qlik, I know the commitment and quality Qlik brings to every customer engagement, and I admire the company’s bold, forward-looking vision for data and analytics,” said Ramaswamy. “I’m thrilled to be in a position to help Qlik’s valued customers through the hurdles everyone faces on the way to realizing the full business value of their data.”

The company also expanded its C-level bench with the promotions of James Fisher to Chief Product Officer, Joe DosSantos to Chief Data Officer and Ruthann Wry to Chief People Officer.

Qlik recently evolved its product management and marketing efforts through the creation of a Global Products organization, led by James Fisher. James is now responsible for driving focus on key product business investments in support of Qlik’s data and analytics go-to-market execution, helping define product strategy through a market-first approach.

Qlik also created a new Chief Data Officer organization run by Joe DosSantos under the leadership of CTO Mike Potter. Joe will lead Qlik’s efforts to execute its internal data and analytics strategy, and serve as an external thought leader for Qlik on topics ranging from data lake automation, data strategy and data governance.

Ruthann Wry is a strong, long-time HR leader at Qlik. She joined in 2014 to lead the Americas culture and talent organization, a responsibility which she will continue overseeing in her new global role.

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

