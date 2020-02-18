Imprivata Named to Constellation ShortList for Healthcare Medical Device Security

Imprivata Medical Device Access recognized as a next-generation platform to secure IoT devices

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the digital identity company for healthcare, today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Medical Device Security in Q1 2020. Determined by criteria including client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, and market share, this Constellation ShortList recognizes vendors who help healthcare providers improve patient safety, with an emphasis on IT security.



“Smart medical devices within the IoMT have allowed clinicians to become more efficient and mobile with patient care, but have also opened the door to increased risk and new potential points of exposure for healthcare IT infrastructures,” said Wes Wright, Chief Technology Officer at Imprivata. “As concerns over the security of medical devices mount, we’re thrilled to be recognized as a vendor who can alleviate these concerns by helping to ensure the safety of patient data.”

Imprivata Medical Device Access is part of a comprehensive identity and multifactor authentication platform for fast, secure authentication workflows across the healthcare enterprise. Imprivata Medical Device Access combines security and convenience by enabling fast, secure authentication across network-connected medical devices while creating a secure, auditable chain of trust wherever, whenever, and however users interact with medical devices and the patient data they store and transmit.

“Customers often face excessive marketing hype during vendor selection. The Constellation ShortList portfolio identifies the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Combined with a time bound, accelerated vendor selection engagement, we have guided clients in successful selections and contract negotiations of disruptive technologies. The vendors on this list represent the best of the best.”

For a demonstration of Imprivata Medical Device Access at HIMSS 2020 (March 9-13, 2020 in Orlando, FL), please visit Imprivata booth #3541 or book a private meeting .

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com .

Media Contact:

Kerry Pillion

781-761-1452

kpillion@imprivata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.