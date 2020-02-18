HOOKIPA Pharma to Present at SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA’s management team will present and host one-on-one meetings at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place February 25 - 27, 2020 in New York:



Presentation: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET, Lotte New York Palace, Room Kennedy I

A live audio webcast of the presentation held at the SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events . An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.

HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, VaxWave®*, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT®*, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. Both technologies are designed to allow for repeat administration to augment and refresh immune responses. TheraT® has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other immuno-therapy approaches. HOOKIPA’s “off-the-shelf” viral vectors target dendritic cells in vivo to activate the immune system.

HOOKIPA’s VaxWave®-based prophylactic Cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients awaiting kidney transplantation from living Cytomegalovirus-positive donors. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly research and develop functional cures for HIV and Hepatitis B infections.

In addition, HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens. The TheraT® based lead oncology product candidates, HB-201 and HB-202, are in development for the treatment of Human Papilloma Virus16-positive cancers. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial for HB-201 was initiated in December 2019. The HB-202 IND submission is intended for the first half of 2020.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com .

*Registered in Europe; Pending in the US.

For further information, please contact:

Media Investors Nina Waibel Matt Beck Senior Director - Communications Executive Director - Investor Relations Nina.Waibel@HookipaPharma.com Matthew.Beck@HookipaPharma.com Media enquiries Ashley Tapp Instinctif Partners Hookipa@Instinctif.com +44 (0)20 7457 2020







