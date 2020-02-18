Tetra Bio-Pharma Appoints Sylvain Chrétien as President

Seasoned executive brings 31 years of experience leading commercial and business operations of growth-oriented global biopharmaceutical businesses

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvain Chrétien as President of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Mr. Chrétien will report directly to Guy Chamberland, CEO of Tetra.



Mr. Chamberland was instrumental in selecting the Company’s first President so that he could devote more time to the regulatory strategies and drug development of Caumz, Qixleef and HCC011. As President, Mr. Chrétien will be responsible for investor relations and preparing Tetra for the commercialization of Caumz and Qixleef. The CEO and President will continue to promote Tetra and work with the CFO on future financings.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sylvain to our senior executive team at this exciting time. He brings with him decades of experience and a deep understanding of the biopharmaceutical industry, along with a proven track record of successful leadership in managing growth,” stated Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CRO of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. “We look forward to his contributions as we continue to deliver on our strategy and transform to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company.”

During his 31-year career, Mr. Chrétien has served in senior leadership roles at several well-respected and innovative companies. In his most recent position, Mr. Chrétien served as both the Canadian President and Board Member for Medexus Pharmaceutical Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Chrétien founded Pediapharm Inc., a Medexus predecessor entity, and loyally served as its President and Chief Executive Officer from 2008 until 2018. Mr. Chrétien successfully guided Pediapharm from its infancy into a solidly flourishing Company demonstrating his commercial development, operational, manufacturing, and financial leadership skills. As a result of his astute leadership and guidance, Pediapharm developed into one of Canada’s leading pediatric specialty pharma companies. In late 2018, Mr. Chretien successfully completed a transformative transaction for Pediapharm resulting in the merger of 3 entities: Pediapharm, Medexus and Medac U.S., creating Medexus Pharmaceutical Inc.; a North American specialty pharma company.

Mr. Sylvain Chrétien, stated “I am honored to join Dr. Chamberland and the entire team of Tetra as they work to develop QIXEEF and CAUMZ for patients with advanced cancer pain. Helping businesses grow into fully integrated biopharmaceutical companies has been a cornerstone of my career and I’m thrilled to join the Tetra team as it moves forward in its mission in developing its cannabinoid drug derived therapies.”

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

