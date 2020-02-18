AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation of Phase II MS1819 Data in Cystic Fibrosis at the 2020 Digestive Disease Week Conference

Presentation to focus on Phase II Trial of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

Discussion of safety and efficacy endpoints of bridging dose safety study

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the 2020 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference being held in Chicago from May 2-5, 2020.



The presentation, entitled: “Results from a Phase 2, Open-Label, Multicenter, 2x2 Cross-over Trial to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of MS1819 in Patients with Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Due to Cystic Fibrosis,” will be delivered by Dr. Michael Konstan, Vice Dean for Translational Research and Professor of Pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dr. Konstan will discuss the data from the Company’s Phase II study of MS1819 in patients with cystic fibrosis, which demonstrated safety, a coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) which was similar to the value at the same dose in a prior study in chronic pancreatitis, and positive unexpected findings on the coefficient of nitrogen absorption (CNA).

Presentation details:

Presentation

Title:



A PHASE 2, OPEN-LABEL, MULTICENTER, 2X2 CROSSOVER TRIAL TO ASSESS THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF MS1819 IN PATIENTS WITH

EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY DUE TO CYSTIC FIBROSIS

Presenter:



Dr. Michael Konstan, Vice Dean for Translational Research and Professor of Pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Session Type: Clinical Symposium Session Title: Ion Channels, Transporters and Diarrheal Disease Session

Date/Time: May 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM Presentation

Time 2:22 PM to 2:33 PM CDT Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

Phase 2 OPTION Study Design

The Phase 2 OPTION trial (NCT03746483) was an open-label, crossover study, conducted in 14 sites in the U.S. and Europe. Patients were first randomized to either the MS1819 arm, where they received a 2 gram daily oral dose of MS1819 for three weeks; or to the porcine enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) arm, where they received their pre-study dose of PERT for three weeks. After three weeks, stools were collected for analysis, and patients were then crossed over to another three weeks of the alternative treatment. After three weeks of cross-over therapy, stools were collected again for analysis. Patients were then followed for an additional two weeks for post study safety observation. A total of 32 patients, ages 18 years or older, completed the study. Topline data compared the CFA of the MS1819 treatment phase, 56%, to the CFA of the PERT treatment phase, 86%. In addition, CNAs were 93% in the MS1819 group, compared to 97% in the PERT group. Of note, MS1819 contains no protease. Safety in the OPTION trial was excellent, with no severe adverse events (SAEs) and few overall adverse events.



About MS1819

MS1819, supplied as an oral non-systemic biologic capsule, is a recombinant lipase enzyme that is derived from the yarrowia lipolytica lipase, and unlike the standard of care, does not contain any animal products.



About Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) is a condition characterized by deficiency of the exocrine pancreatic enzymes, resulting in the inability to digest food properly, or maldigestion. This deficiency can be responsible for greasy diarrhea, fecal urge and weight loss.



There are approximately 90,000 patients in the U.S. with EPI caused by chronic pancreatitis according to the National Pancreas Foundation, and more than 30,000 patients with EPI caused by CF according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The current therapeutic standard of care for these patients are porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement pills.



About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. MS1819 recombinant lipase for EPI is the Company's lead development program, and additional early stage research is being conducted for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections. The Company is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with scientific operations based in Langlade, France. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.azurrx.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, including those related to the clinical development of MS1819 and final results of the Phase 2 OPTION study, are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.



For more information:



AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

760 Parkside Avenue

Suite 304

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Phone: (646)-699-7855

info@azurrx.com



Investor Relations contact:



LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

Hans Vitzthum, Managing Director

1 International Place, Suite 1480

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: 617-430-7578

hans@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.