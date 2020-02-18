Infinera and II-VI Collaborate to Bring XR Optics-based Networking Solutions to Market

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI), a global leader in optical communications modules, today announced a collaboration to bring to market XR optics-based networking solutions. XR optics enables radically more efficient and cost-effective solutions for the transport networking challenges operators face in delivering new 5G, enhanced broadband, and cloud-based business services. Featuring the industry’s first point-to-multipoint coherent optical aggregation technology, XR optics is designed to disrupt optical networking economics by enabling new transport architectures.



XR optics is powered by Infinera’s innovative low-power digital signal processor (DSP) technology, which leverages routable Nyquist subcarriers to enable a single high-speed transceiver to simultaneously send and receive independent data streams to/from numerous low-speed transceivers. II-VI brings a wealth of industry-leading transceiver expertise to help realize XR optics-based solutions. The partnership will result in the introduction of a family of easily deployable, pluggable XR optics offerings applicable across a wide variety of market applications.

“We are excited to partner with II-VI to introduce this revolutionary point-to-multipoint solution that is expected to help network operators realize unprecedented savings,” said Dr. Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Infinera. “We are experiencing growing interest from our customers in XR optics, and collaborating with a leader like II-VI underscores the value of this innovation and our commitment to bring it to market with a broad-based coalition of top-tier suppliers.”

“We are looking forward to leveraging our highly integrated laser technology platform, coupled with our industry-leading optics and module expertise, together with Infinera’s coherent subcarrier aggregation DSP and transmission expertise, to achieve next-generation coherent transceiver solutions,” said Matthias Berger, Vice President, Coherent Optics Business Unit, II-VI Incorporated. “This collaboration will enable us to jointly deliver digital coherent optics in small pluggable form-factors and with low power consumption.”

