Selecta Biosciences to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform technology, ImmTOR™, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and a copy of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Selecta website at www.selectabio.com.



About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance technology (ImmTOR) platform. Selecta plans to combine ImmTOR with a range of biologic therapies for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options due to high immunogenicity. The company’s current proprietary pipeline includes ImmTOR-powered therapeutic enzyme and gene therapy product candidates. SEL-212, the company’s lead product candidate, is being developed to treat chronic refractory gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in preclinical development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate ImmTOR with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Selecta’s plans to present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, New York. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Selecta’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and in other filings that Selecta makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Selecta’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Selecta specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

For Media:

Joshua R. Mansbach

Solebury Trout

+1-646-378-2964

jmansbach@soleburytrout.com

For Investors:

Lee M. Stern

Solebury Trout

+1-646-378-2922

lstern@soleburytrout.com

