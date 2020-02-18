EDAP Showcases Focal One at the 12th International Symposium on Focal Therapy and Imaging in Prostate and Kidney Cancer  

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, February 18, 2020 – EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that the company recently showcased its Focal One high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) device at the 12th International Symposium on Focal Therapy and Imaging in Prostate and Kidney Cancer, which was held February 9-11 in Washington, DC. This marks the first time that the symposium was held in the U.S. since FDA clearance of Focal One in June 2018.



“We are pleased to have been featured in this very prestigious and highly specialized symposium on focal imaging and therapy that attracts urology thought leaders from around the world,” said Marc Oczachowski, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP. “This annual gathering is the most important and referenced event for focal therapy in urology disorders, a rapidly growing modality for the treatment of prostate and kidney cancer, and we were extremely pleased to see the prominent positioning of HIFU in addressing this focal therapy strategy. As a recognized leader in the use of targeted ultrasound for this and possibly other indications in development, we have participated at this symposium since its inception and will continue to do so in the future.”

This year’s gathering featured several presentations highlighting the Focal One technology and positive results that the process delivers, including presentations by Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Salas, MD, Department of Urology, L’Institut Mutualiste Montsouris, Université Paris Descartes, Paris, France. Dr. Sanchez-Salas is a highly regarded Robotic Urologist Surgeon and long-time champion of EDAP’s Focal Therapy technologies.

EDAP will provide a detailed commercial and clinical update during the company’s upcoming fourth quarter 2019 results conference call.

About the 12th International Symposium on Focal Therapy and Imaging in Prostate and Kidney Cancer

This three-day symposium incorporates real-time imaging into the diagnostic and treatment strategies for prostate and kidney cancer. Taking part in this meeting hands attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insights through the interactive scientific program: state-of-the art lectures, video demonstrations and hands-on workshops, all delivered by a world-class faculty. The intimate meeting size allows everyone to network with faculty and exchange opinions and experiences.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive robotic medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , and us.hifu-prostate.com .

