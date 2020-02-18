Veritas Farms Announces Attendance and Presentation at the Sixteenth Annual NobleCon

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that Alexander Salgado, Veritas Farms’ CEO and co-founder, presented at the sixteenth annual NobleCon emerging growth investor conference held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida from February 16-18, 2020.



The annual NobleCon event is an investor-oriented conference which is focused on emerging growth companies with an objective of presenting to its target audience of small and micro/cap investors, the best possible selection of emerging growth companies. The event is also attended by Noble Capital Markets’ analysts, investment bankers, senior executives and Scientific Advisory Board members. Presenting

candidates are selected based upon an evaluation of sector relevance, market position, management composition, intellectual property, liquidity/exit strategies, potential growth opportunities and other aspects of fundamental analysis. NobleCon believes that it combines the best candidates from the emerging growth corporate world together with a targeted audience of potential investors.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “I am very pleased to present Veritas Farms at this year’s NobleCon. Noble Capital Markets is very selective as to which companies get to present at NobleCon and I am honored that we were selected and invited to tell our story. In addition to our formal presentation, attendance at NobleCon afforded us the opportunity to explore and form many new business relationships which could potentially have positive synergy with our business model and growth plans.”

For more information on Veritas Farms, visit the Company’s website: www.theveritasfarms.com

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can

be viewed at www.sec.gov

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

833-691-4367 (#3)

ir@theveritasfarms.com



