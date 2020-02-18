Kforce to Participate in the SunTrust Technology, Internet & Services Conference and the Sidoti Spring 2020 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), today announced that Kforce management will participate in the SunTrust Technology, Internet & Services Conference on March 11, 2020 in New York City.



Kforce management will also present at the Sidoti Spring 2020 Investor Conference on March 26, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. in New York City. A link to the Sidoti conference webcast and presentation can be accessed on Kforce's web site at www.kforce.com in the Investor Relations section under “Events and Presentations”.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through our network of approximately 50 offices and two national delivery centers, we provide opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 4,000 clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.kforce.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All statements in this press release, other than those of a historical nature, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our quarterly guidance, statements regarding the secular drivers of technology, the pace of digital transformation, the Firm’s opportunity to continue investing in its future growth, returning capital to its shareholders, and maintaining sufficient flexibility to pursue acquisitions and make other strategic investments. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: business conditions, growth rate in temporary staffing and the general economy; competitive factors; risks due to shifts in the market demand; a reduction in the supply of consultants and candidates or the Firm’s ability to attract such individuals; the success of the Firm in attracting and retaining revenue-generating talent; changes in the service mix; ability of the Firm to repurchase shares; the occurrence of unanticipated expenses; the effect of adverse weather conditions; changes in our effective tax rate; changes in government regulations, laws and policies that are adverse to our businesses; risk of contract performance, delays or termination or the failure to obtain new assignments or contracts, or funding under contracts; changes in client demand and our ability to adapt to such changes; continued performance of and improvements to our enterprise information systems, and the risk factors listed from time to time in the Firm’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Firm’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, as well as assumptions regarding the foregoing. In particular, the Firm makes no assurances that: the estimates of continuing operations will be achieved or that we will continue to increase our market share; the pace of digital transformation will force an increase in technology spending; secular drivers of technology demand will transcend traditional cycles; we will successfully manage risks to our revenue stream; we will successfully put into place the people and processes that will create future success; or we will further accelerate our revenue. The terms “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “foresee,” “plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof contained in this press release identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the Firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

AT THE COMPANY

Michael Blackman

Chief Corporate Development Officer

(813) 552-2927



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.