Pixelworks and Qualcomm Collaborate to Integrate Live Local TV with 5G Broadband for Service Providers

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced the Company is working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, on a 5G-based fixed wireless access customer-premises equipment platform that integrates over-the-air (OTA) local TV streaming technology from Pixelworks. The joint reference solution will combine Pixelworks’ industry-leading OTA streaming XCode® processor with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, allowing broadband network operators, Internet Service Providers and original equipment manufacturers to rapidly develop and deploy a comprehensive home video solution.



As cord cutting continues to grow rapidly, consumers are searching for alternative broadband and video services. According to a recent TiVo Video Trends Report, one of the top reasons for cord cutting is the high cost of monthly video services via cable TV providers. This report also states that local content is still very relevant, as consumers include the four main broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox) among the top six most popular channels.

This integrated 5G and OTA video platform plans to leverage mobile operators’ 5G infrastructure investments to provide a service that seamlessly combines high-speed internet access and premium video streaming content over 5G with local live High Definition broadcast TV, so consumers can truly “cut-the-cord” with a competitive alternative to expensive Pay TV and internet bundles from Multiple System Operators. The new platform is also expected to take advantage of the recently announced Easy OTA package from Pixelworks to effortlessly integrate existing premium OTT services with free local TV content, providing consumers with a Cable TV-like experience at a fraction of the cost.

“Our collaboration with a 5G industry leader like Qualcomm Technologies represents another key advancement in our video cord-cutter initiative,” said Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Video Devices, Pixelworks. “By combining leading 5G home broadband and video transcoding technologies, Qualcomm Technologies and Pixelworks have designed an integrated solution that will provide significant cost savings and enhance the video experience for cord cutters. The 5G and OTA platform enables a cost-optimized Pay TV-like experience that further encourages mainstream adoption of over-the-air broadcast video.”

“Our latest Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and mmWave innovation drives best-in-class 5G performance and scale,” said Gautam Sheoran, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to collaborate with Pixelworks on this new 5G and OTA video solution to enable the seamless integration of 5G high-speed internet and OTT video services with popular OTA local TV content. The combination of these technologies will help make 5G broadband and video services the preferred choice of consumers for home entertainment and internet access and reinforce the 5G value proposition beyond mobile.”

The availability of the integrated 5G and OTA video platform is forthcoming. For additional product information, please contact sales@pixelworks.com .

