Breaking Games Debuts Highly Anticipated Tabletop Games at Toy Fair: We’re Doomed, Can’t Catch Harry, Dwellings of Eldervale, and More

Toy Fair Booth Level 1, #6909

/EIN News/ -- NETCONG, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Games, an award-winning game publisher and manufacturer, will feature some of its most highly anticipated board games, as well as best-sellers, at this year’s New York Toy Fair, February 22-25, 2020. Their booth number is Level 1, #6909. In addition, scheduled buyer meetings will be held on Level 3, Booth 1344.



“Every year just gets better and better for us at Breaking Games, as the demand for our games continues to expand with audiences everywhere,” said Shari Spiro, CEO and founder of Breaking Games. “Consumers appreciate our breadth of games and every year, we gain even more shelf space at some of the nation’s largest retailers, including Walmart exclusives, Target, Barnes and Noble, and more.”

GAME INFORMATION

Dwellings of Eldervale: The highly anticipated Dwellings of Eldervale is an epic worker placement game set in a once lost magical world. Giant elemental monsters roam while dragons, wizards and warriors battle for dominance over eight elemental realms. Players control unique factions seeking to adventure, battle, grow in power and ultimately, dwell Eldervale, shaping it to their vision. Players: 1-5; Age: 14+; MSRP: $99.00+; Availability: August 1, 2020.

Rise of Tribes Mammoth Edition: Mammoth Edition is the deluxe version of the popular pre-historic civilization game, Rise of Tribes. Build villages, gather resources and fight a saber tooth tiger or run from the volcano in style. The game includes 96 upgraded wooden pieces for an immersive experience for your table. Play as one of eight tribal factions with 16 unique powers and race to be the first to victory. Players: 2-4; Age: 10+; MSRP: $75.00; Availability: April 30,2020.

New Game of Phones: Upgraded and revamped from the original ubiquitous game, the new Game of Phones still incorporates creative and unexpected challenges on smartphones for the ultimate digital scavenger hunt – funniest selfie, scariest photo, oldest text. The latest version provides new challenges, and a mini pack of 50 additional challenges. Players: 4-10; Age: 13+; MSRP: $20.00; Availability: now.

We’re Doomed: Dubbed by media and consumers alike as one of the best games of 2019 , We’re Doomed is a wild and hilarious game, where players are the most powerful leaders in the world and only have 15 minutes to build a rocket to escape the doomed planet. With limited time to build the rocket and even more limited space, everyone must work together for a chance to survive … but only the wiliest make it out. Players: 4-10; Age: 13+, MSRP: $35.00; Availability: now.

Can’t Catch Harry: This is a fast-paced card game that comes with collectors cards from the especially popular YouTube channel The Odd 1s Out, created by James Rallison in memory of Harry the Moth. A great family game, players will spend many a game night trying to catch Harry before he and his friends are pulled into the lull of the bug-zapping, life-ending lamp. Players: 2-6; Age: 6+; MSRP: $25.00; Availability: now.

For more information, please visit:

Toy Fair 2020 : Booth 6909 / First Level

: Breaking Games: Website , Facebook , Twitter #breakinggames

High-res Photos: Dropbox Link

About Breaking Games

Founded by Shari Spiro of Ad Magic, Breaking Games is a publishing company dedicated to getting the latest indie games to players’ tabletops. Game designers work directly with the Breaking Games team on design, development, art, and promotion to bring their vision to life. In addition to Mensa Select and IndieCade finalist titles, Breaking Games produces some of today’s most innovative family, strategy and party games which are sold nationally at Target, Walmart, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and more. Ms. Spiro was awarded Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 in New Jersey.

Media Contact:

Kathy Kwon

kathyekwon@gmail.com

(310) 435-0812



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.