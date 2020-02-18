Matrix Service Awarded Tank Construction Projects for ExxonMobil Along the Texas Gulf Coast

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced that its subsidiary Matrix Service Inc. has been awarded multiple projects by ExxonMobil under a recently signed long-term master service agreement. The projects, which are already in backlog, include the engineering, fabrication and construction of six 500,000-barrel tanks, four of which will be located at ExxonMobil’s Webster Station in Webster, TX with the remaining two at its Baytown Complex in Baytown, TX. Matrix Applied Technologies will supply their FlowDomeTM geodesic domes for the tanks at Webster Station as well as floating roof seals for all six tanks.



“We are very pleased to have been selected by ExxonMobil for these expansion projects which will support the Wink to Webster pipeline system,” said Matrix Service Company President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt. “As a leader in the design and construction of storage tanks, tank products and terminals, we look forward to working with ExxonMobil on these and future projects, and to delivering this project safely, on time, and with the highest degree of quality.”

About Matrix Service Company

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is parent to a family of companies that includes Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our companies design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results based on four key operating segments: Electrical Infrastructure, Storage Solutions, Oil Gas & Chemical and Industrial. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com .

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

