FibroGen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after market close on Monday, March 2, 2020. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. PT) with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.



Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the FibroGen website at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events . It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial-In Information

Live (U.S./Canada): (877) 658-9081

Live (International): (602) 563-8732

Confirmation number: 8058848

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), and use passcode 8058848#.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) activity, completing worldwide Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), is approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis, and by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for CKD patients on dialysis. The NDA for roxadustat for treatment of CKD anemia was accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA in February 2020. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in a Phase 2 U.S. trial for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact:

FibroGen, Inc.

Media Inquiries:

Sara Iacovino

1.703.474.4452

sara.iacovino@gcihealth.com

Investors:

Michael Tung, M.D.

Investor Relations

1.415.978.1433

ir@fibrogen.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.