Nominations Now Open for the Executive Service Corps’ Prestigious Philanthropic Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nominations Now Open for the Executive Service Corps’ Prestigious Philanthropic AwardsEach year the Executive Service Corps of Chicago (ESC) honors leading lights of philanthropy. Last year ESC presented: Civic Leader of the Year Award to Michelle Morales CEO of the Woods Foundation; Executive Director of the Year Award to Kirstin Chernawsky at Erie House; Philanthropist of the Year to Bob Greenebaum, Jr., EVP, Central Region Director, Casualty Practice Group Leader at CRC Insurance Services; Nonprofit Consultant of the Year to Michael Thompson, Engagement Manager, ESC; and Lifetime Achievement Award to Clyde Watkins, founder of the Development Leadership Consortium.Nominations are now open to honor 2020 awardees. Submit your nominations at https://www.execservicecorps.org/nominate. “We seek to honor those exceptional leaders who inspire us all to give and do more in our community,” says ESC CEO and noted nonprofit advocate Rachelle Jervis.“I serve on the ESC board and volunteer as a consultant because I believe strongly in the mission of ESC. By helping hundreds of nonprofits each year, ESC touches the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. The ESC Celebration of Service luncheon is a wonderful way to showcase ESC clients and volunteers who work tirelessly to make Chicago a wonderful community for all. As a volunteer, I love that I can work with multiple organizations on a variety of projects and use the skills I spent decades building,” notes Wendy Kritt, Board Chair and former CMO, Northwestern Kellogg.Honorees will be presented with their award at ESC’s annual Celebration of Volunteer Service Luncheon on Thursday, April 23rd at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago. Attendees include the who’s who in philanthropic giving and serve. Tickets available at www.CelebrationOfVolunteerService.org. ESC’s own volunteers donate “countless hours of invaluable assistance to Chicagoland’s non-profit community,” says Daniel Weil, Fund Development Chair for ESC and SVP, Property & Casualty, Alliant Americas. He continues, “We are excited to celebrate our community’s amazing nonprofit sector and all it brings to those who need a helping hand most.”



