Global Dental Implants Market to Reach Revenues of around $6 billion by 2025 - Market Research by Arizton
Global Dental Implants Market 2025
The global dental implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019–2025.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Dental Implants Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Of the Global Dental Implants Market:
1. Fully tapered and apically tapered dental implants are gaining widespread popularity and will register the highest incremental growth of around $1,300 million during the forecast period.
2. End-users are shifting their interest towards non-premium dental implants as a broad majority of edentulous people are preferring discounted and value-based dental implants over premium dental implants.
3. APAC is likely to grow at a faster rate and will witness an absolute growth of over 50%, during the forecast period.
4. DSOs are gaining traction globally and supporting many small and medium dental clinics as well as solo dental practitioners to procure dental implants at best prices from vendors. Owing to this growing trend, vendors are offering comprehensive and tailored packages with multiple brands to cater to DSOs requirements.
5. China is dominating the dental implant market with the highest absolute growth of over 70% by 2025.
6. Ceramic dental implants are gain traction during the forecast period and is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 60% by 2025.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dental implants market during the forecast period:
Increasing Edentulous Patient Population
High Demand for Non-premium Dental Implants
Increasing Focus on Digital Dentistry
Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism
High Growth Potential of Ceramic Dental Implants
Global Dental Implants Market Report - Key Offerings:
• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by design, cost, material, end-user, and geography
• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 25 other vendors
The study considers the present scenario of the dental implants market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Key Vendors
Institut Straumann
Business Overview
Major Product Offerings
Key Strengths
Key Strategies
Key Opportunities
Dentsply Sirona
Zimmer Biomet
Henry Schein
Danaher
OSSTEM IMPLANT
Dentium
Other Vendors
A. B. Dental Devices
Business Overview
Product Offerings
ADIN Dental Implant Systems
Alpha-Bio
AVINENT
BEGO
Bicon
BIOTECH Dental
bredent medical
CeraRoot
Cortex Dental Implants Industries
Dentalpoint
Dentatus
Dyna Dental
Glidewell Laboratories
Southern Implants
Thommen Medical
SpiralTech Dental Implants
Sweden & Martina
TAV Dental
Vita - Zahnfabrik H. Rauter
TBR Implants Group
T-Plus Implant Tech
TRI Dental Implants
Z-Systems
ZEST Anchors
Market Segmentation by Design
Parallel-walled Dental Implants
Tapered Dental Implants
Fully Tapered
Apically Tapered
Market Segmentation by Cost
Premium Dental Implants
Non-premium Dental Implants
Value-based
Discounted
Market Segmentation by Material
Metal Dental Implants
Ceramic Dental Implants
Market Segmentation by End-user
Dental Clinics
Dental Laboratories
Hospitals
DSOs
Dental Academic Institutes
Market Segmentation by Geography
Europe
Spain
Germany
Italy
France
UK
Russia
North America
US
Canada
APAC
South Korea
China
Japan
Australia
India
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Colombia
MEA
Iran
Turkey
Israel
Jessica
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
+1 312-235-2040
email us here
