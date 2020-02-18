Global Dental Implants Market to Reach Revenues of around $6 billion by 2025 - Market Research by Arizton

Global Dental Implants Market 2025

The global dental implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019–2025.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Dental Implants Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Of the Global Dental Implants Market:

1. Fully tapered and apically tapered dental implants are gaining widespread popularity and will register the highest incremental growth of around $1,300 million during the forecast period.

2. End-users are shifting their interest towards non-premium dental implants as a broad majority of edentulous people are preferring discounted and value-based dental implants over premium dental implants.

3. APAC is likely to grow at a faster rate and will witness an absolute growth of over 50%, during the forecast period.

4. DSOs are gaining traction globally and supporting many small and medium dental clinics as well as solo dental practitioners to procure dental implants at best prices from vendors. Owing to this growing trend, vendors are offering comprehensive and tailored packages with multiple brands to cater to DSOs requirements.

5. China is dominating the dental implant market with the highest absolute growth of over 70% by 2025.

6. Ceramic dental implants are gain traction during the forecast period and is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 60% by 2025.

Request a Free Sample!

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dental implants market during the forecast period:

Increasing Edentulous Patient Population

High Demand for Non-premium Dental Implants

Increasing Focus on Digital Dentistry

Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism

High Growth Potential of Ceramic Dental Implants



Global Dental Implants Market Report - Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by design, cost, material, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 25 other vendors

The study considers the present scenario of the dental implants market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Vendors

Institut Straumann

Business Overview

Major Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein

Danaher

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Dentium

Other Vendors

A. B. Dental Devices

Business Overview

Product Offerings

ADIN Dental Implant Systems

Alpha-Bio

AVINENT

BEGO

Bicon

BIOTECH Dental

bredent medical

CeraRoot

Cortex Dental Implants Industries

Dentalpoint

Dentatus

Dyna Dental

Glidewell Laboratories

Southern Implants

Thommen Medical

SpiralTech Dental Implants

Sweden & Martina

TAV Dental

Vita - Zahnfabrik H. Rauter

TBR Implants Group

T-Plus Implant Tech

TRI Dental Implants

Z-Systems

ZEST Anchors

Market Segmentation by Design

Parallel-walled Dental Implants

Tapered Dental Implants

Fully Tapered

Apically Tapered

Market Segmentation by Cost

Premium Dental Implants

Non-premium Dental Implants

Value-based

Discounted

Market Segmentation by Material

Metal Dental Implants

Ceramic Dental Implants

Market Segmentation by End-user

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Hospitals

DSOs

Dental Academic Institutes

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

Spain

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Russia

North America

US

Canada

APAC

South Korea

China

Japan

Australia

India

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Colombia

MEA

Iran

Turkey

Israel

Looking for more information? Download report here!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.