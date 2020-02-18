Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Overview

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2020 from its store

Global Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems market was worth $22.33 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 20% and reach $46.3 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market is expected to grow at a rate of about 20% and reach $46.3 billion by 2023. Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market. However, governments are banning e cigarettes as manufacturing companies are promoting them as a way to get out of the smoking, but research studies have shown that most of the people are addicted to the e-cigarettes.

The vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market consists of sales of vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. These are used for inhaling the active ingredients of plant material such as cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends.

The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market is segmented into vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS).

By Geography - The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market

Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have a controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced.

Potential Opportunities In The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market

With rising awareness of the harmfulness of conventional tobacco cigarettes, the scope and potential for the global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Dash Vapes, Hubbly Bubbly, Liquideu, Nice Vapor, Pacific Smoke International, Puff Ecig, Simple Vape Co. London Ltd, Smokio, Vape Escapes, and Vapor Line.

Markets Covered: global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market

Data Segmentations: vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Organizations Covered: Dash Vapes, Hubbly Bubbly, Liquideu, Nice Vapor, Pacific Smoke International, Puff Ecig, Simple Vape Co. London Ltd, Smokio, Vape Escapes, and Vapor Line

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market customer information, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market product/service analysis – product examples, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Sector: The report reveals where the global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

