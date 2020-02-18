iQSTEL, Inc. Sees Record January Consolidated Revenues of $1.84M; Largest January Revenues for Etelix of $1.45M

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Etelix has generated $1,459,358 in revenue for January and $1,844,258 on a companywide consolidated basis for January 2020.

“The Global 5G Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 51.01% from 2017 to 2025” - Kenneth Research (Nov 2019), Image Source: Zion Market Research

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is an infrastructure driving force between the US mainland and Central and South America as well as Europe. The submarine cable (10 Gbps), already in use, supports the new 5G bandwidth requirements. 5G speeds are up to 100x faster than 4G. Infrastructure demands throughout Latin America, and other countries, are going to see exponential increases over the next few years. iQSTEL with the additional guidance of the new board advisor Mr. Jose Antonio Abdo, is well-positioned to take full advantage of these growing needs.

Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO, commented: “For January 2020, our wholly-owned subsidiary Etelix generated $1,459,358 representing the highest-grossing January since inception in 2007. Year-over-year this represents Etelix organic growth of 4% and iQSTEL growth of 32% once SwissLink, our 2019 acquisition, is factored in. This is well on track to meet our 2020 revenue sales budget on a consolidated basis.”

“Our administrative and cross-selling synergies are already bearing fruit with our VoIP business. We are very pleased with the stable and reliable growth our carrier business is generating. Etelix, SwissLink and iQSTEL management teams are already looking at profit accretive acquisitions in the near future,” concluded Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a technology company offering a wide array of services to the Telecommunications Industry. These include services to International Long-Distance Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), Retail and Corporate markets (ILD Retail), Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity, Satellite Communications services, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services, Internet of Things (IoT) technology solutions, Data Center facilities capacity leasing, and Blockchain solutions for the Telecommunications industry.

About Etelix.com USA, LLC:

Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America and Europe. Enabled by its 214-license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Etelix provides International Long-Distance voice services for Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), and Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity for internet (4G and 5G). Etelix was founded in 2008 and has been profitable since inception.

About SwissLink Carrier AG:

SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Swiss licensed Operator, having a domestic Interconnect with Swisscom, allowing their international Carrier Customers direct terminations via SwissLink into all Switzerland Fix & Mobile Networks. Since the takeover from Swissphone in November 2018 and the rename into SwissLink, they operate on a profitable level.

About QGlobal SMS LLC.:

QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in Europe, USA and Latin America. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guarantying its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com

Source: iQSTEL Inc.

www.iqstel.com ; www.swisslink-carrier.com ; www.etelix.com and www.qglobalsms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.