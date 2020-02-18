Collagen Market is set to emerge at a rate of 6.61% CAGR

Global Collagen Market

The increasing demand for healthy food, increasing usage of collagen in the food and beverage industry with an upsurge in the cosmetics industry, and growing awareness of collagen in the medical and healthcare industries to drive the collagen market growth.

Further, wide usage of gelatin in foods to improve elasticity, consistency, solidity and to normalize gut hormones in obese people to play a key role in increasing market demand.

In addition, rising inclination towards food products as well as beauty supplements comprising collagen for beauty benefits owing to the anti-aging and nourishing effect on the skin.

Therefore, the growing popularity of anti-aging products working in favor of market growth associated with muscle pain and aging requires use of the product to meet nutritional deficiencies.

Intensifying expansion of the meat processing sector across emerged and emerging countries to propel the product demand all over the world.

Nevertheless, some of the ingredients of the product made from fish and eggs to which some consumers have allergiescan hinder the market growth.

However, cultural restrictions owing to the usage of animal skin to challenge the collagen market growth.

Regional prospects of collagen market over the forecast period 2020-2026

Circulation of the collagen products through enormous distribution networks mainly spread across major consuming economies in the European and North American regions to boost the Collagen market size.

In addition, cumulative growth of meat processing industries in European and North American regions has fueled the product demand exclusively.

Whereas, emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and Malaysia,to witness a robust market growth over the coming years.

Further, huge investments in research and development activities to produce collagen-based products to favor collagen market growth in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

As well, in countries like China,Malaysia the feminine populace accounts for a major share of the consumption of collagen-based drinks and beauty products. Besides, key firms functioning in the collagen market attributes to the market’s productivity.

Additionally, an extensive range of applications of collagen in wound healing products involved major investments mainly from leading pharmacological and biotechnological companies all over the region.

Key players product portfolio to strengthens the collagen market share

On the basis of rising demand and production of collagen, key producers are escalating their product portfolio. For instance, in 2020, Bulletproof introduced flavorful powdered drinks naming collagen protein boosts for consumer’s daily dose of collagen delicious, easy, and more beneficial.

Further, in 2020, Reneva Introduced Reneva Fit & Reneva Fresh 4-pack collagen protein drinks to expand its growing category of functional beauty drinks.

In addition, Avon unveils its latest skincare discovery in the year 2020, Protinol™to restore both types of collagen found in healthy skin and to mimic the perfect collagen ratio found in baby skin.

Moreover, Rousselot recently launched gelatin-based technology in 2019 to lift collagen gummies into mainstream after scalable production discovery. As well, in 2019, Rousselot and Firmalis entered into a partnership for joining CFIA2019.

Additionally, Optimum Nutrition introduces new essential AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS UC-II® collagen for muscle recovery, natural caffeine for energy and focus and collagen for joint support.

The major key players of the collagen market include Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatine, Inc., Weishardt Group, Darling Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Vinh Hoan Corporation, Juncà Gelatines, S.L., Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Gelnex, and Vital Proteins among others.

