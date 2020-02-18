Global Green Coatings Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Green Coatings Market Size study, Types, Applications and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Coatings Market:
Executive Summary
Global Green Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 75 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Coating refers to the covering applied on the surface of an object with the purpose of applying to be decorative or functional or both. However, these coatings have harmful environmental impact such as release of volatile organic compounds and toxins. Release of these VOCs causes health issues such as kidney damage, dizziness, and also harms the ozone layer. This is significantly driving the need for environmentally friendly coatings. Green coatings are gaining popularity due to their low volatile organic compound content and low environmental footprint. Stringent government regulations and growing popularity of green buildings standards coupled with rising consumer awareness for the sustainable products are key driving forces of the market growth. For instance, Europe set VOC emission regulation in 2003 termed as restriction of hazardous substance directive (RoHS). Furthermore, increasing demand for ultraviolet curing coating is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material cost and availability issue impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4983591-global-green-coatings-market-size-study-by-types
The regional analysis of global Green Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growth in construction activities coupled with stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory authorities on the paints and coatings industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing economy and infrastructural activities, growth in industrial sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Akzonobel N.V.
Asian Paints Limited
Axalta Coating Systems Llc
BASF SE
Berger Paints India Limited
Deutsche Amphibolin Works Se (Daw)
Hempel A/S
Jotun A/S
Kansai Paint Company Limited
Masco Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Types:
Waterborne Coatings
Powder Coatings
High-Solids Coatings
Radiation Cure Coatings
By Applications:
Architectural Coatings
Automotive Coatings
Industrial Coatings
Wood Coatings
Packaging Coatings
Product Finishes Coatings
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Green Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Green Coatings Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Green Coatings Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global Green Coatings Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Green Coatings Market, by Types
Chapter 6. Global Green Coatings Market, by Applications
Chapter 7. Global Green Coatings Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 9. Research Process
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4983591-global-green-coatings-market-size-study-by-types
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.