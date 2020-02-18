Global Green Coatings Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Green Coatings Market Size study, Types, Applications and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Green Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 75 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Coating refers to the covering applied on the surface of an object with the purpose of applying to be decorative or functional or both. However, these coatings have harmful environmental impact such as release of volatile organic compounds and toxins. Release of these VOCs causes health issues such as kidney damage, dizziness, and also harms the ozone layer. This is significantly driving the need for environmentally friendly coatings. Green coatings are gaining popularity due to their low volatile organic compound content and low environmental footprint. Stringent government regulations and growing popularity of green buildings standards coupled with rising consumer awareness for the sustainable products are key driving forces of the market growth. For instance, Europe set VOC emission regulation in 2003 termed as restriction of hazardous substance directive (RoHS). Furthermore, increasing demand for ultraviolet curing coating is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material cost and availability issue impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Green Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growth in construction activities coupled with stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory authorities on the paints and coatings industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing economy and infrastructural activities, growth in industrial sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akzonobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems Llc

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

Deutsche Amphibolin Works Se (Daw)

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Company Limited

Masco Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Types:

Waterborne Coatings

Powder Coatings

High-Solids Coatings

Radiation Cure Coatings

By Applications:

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Product Finishes Coatings

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Green Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

