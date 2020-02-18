Data Center Liquid Cooling 2020 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.9 % and Forecast to 2026

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2020

Data center liquid cooling is a technical method that works on the key system of liquid submersion technology. Several types of technologies consist of large servers and different equipment compared to IT inside a huge tank. This tank comprises non-conductive coolants that absorb heat produced by this equipment. Data centers need more electricity and, thus, produce more heat. And to cool down this heat, these liquid cooling solutions are used. In maximum data centers, the liquid is poured into a Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) or a Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) unit to cool the hot air inside the data center.

The data center cooling market size is predicted to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2016 to USD 14.3 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 14.9%. The market is managed by factors like the increasing need to improve processing abilities, reduce the heat produced by increased data center power bodies, and focus on developing cost-effective and eco-friendly data centers solutions. The constant growth in the need for eco-friendly data centers, an increase in power and cooling demand of modern equipment, growth in the need for cost-effective cooling solutions are the most significant factors for the data center liquid cooling market.

Key Players

Asetek

Rittal GmbH and Co. Kg

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

IBM Corporation

Green Revolution Cooling

Midas Green Technologies

Allied Control

Green Data Center

Horizon Computing Solutions

The need for heat management solutions and effective cooling for high-density computer and blade servers boosts the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost, high maintenance, and demand for specialized support hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the capability of deployment in a severe environment and adoption in low-density data centers is anticipated to create main possibilities in the data center liquid cooling market.

Segmentation

The research report segments the data center liquid cooling market to calculate the profits and analyze the upcoming trends in the following subsegments. Segmentation based on Type of Cooling Solutions is Indirect Liquid Cooling and Direct Liquid Cooling. The market segmentation based on Services is Design and Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Support, and Maintenance. Market segmentation based on Data Center Type is Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers. Market segmentation based on Industry Verticals is BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Research and Academic, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Others (Media and Entertainment and transportation and logistics).

Regional overview

The market is segmented based on regions are North America (U.S., Canada). Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa). It is assumed that the Chinese data centers consume around 1.5% of China’s energy, and the data centers in the United States consume almost 2% of total energy in the United States. The number of data centers is predicted to grow further in future years.

Industry overview

The active and stable cooling of high thermal energy is the main reason that encourages the data center liquid cooling market growth. The data center liquid cooling market is extremely competitive and consists of several major players. These major players, with leading shares in the market, are concentrating on the growth of their customer base across foreign countries. These companies focus on strategic initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.

