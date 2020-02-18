LATIN MUSIC HIT MAKER, MAU Y RICKY LAUNCH THEIR FIRST EVER POP UP MERCH LINE WITH NTWRK
In addition, after being featured in 3 singles in only one month (Thalía "Ya Tú Me Conoces", Tini "Recuerdo" Ovy On The Drums "Sigo Buscándote"), the 2020 Billboard Latin finalists released a single of their own, " QUÉ DIRÍAS?", on Friday as a Valentine's Day gift to their fans, which is one of their most personal and sentimental singles and videos to date. The ballad was written by Ricky himself as a gift to his brother and friends, and produced by Richy Lopez.
Sarah Duru
French Toast Agency
+1 310-770-7081
email us here
Mau y Ricky - QUÉ DIRÍAS? (Official Video)
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.