LATIN MUSIC HIT MAKER, MAU Y RICKY LAUNCH THEIR FIRST EVER POP UP MERCH LINE WITH NTWRK

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After receiving close to 1 billion streams in digital platforms in 2019, the Latin hit-maker duo Mau y Ricky surprised their fans with the launch of their first merch line inspired by their hit single: " Bota y Fuego " feat. Nicky Jam. The fire-themed line is a 7 days pop up collaboration with streetwear brand, Friends + Family and is available on the popular merchandise app NTWRK, which offers shoppable shows featuring the best brands and biggest names in pop culture including, Drake, Beats by Dre, Obama and more. In only three days, the line is already close to sold out! Click HERE to see the full line. In addition, after being featured in 3 singles in only one month (Thalía "Ya Tú Me Conoces", Tini "Recuerdo" Ovy On The Drums "Sigo Buscándote"), the 2020 Billboard Latin finalists released a single of their own, " QUÉ DIRÍAS?" , on Friday as a Valentine's Day gift to their fans, which is one of their most personal and sentimental singles and videos to date. The ballad was written by Ricky himself as a gift to his brother and friends, and produced by Richy Lopez.

Mau y Ricky - QUÉ DIRÍAS? (Official Video)



