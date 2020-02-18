Our Daily Bread Announces the Launch of New Daily Devotional Videos

Each day, millions of readers all over the world rely on the Our Daily Bread devotional for comfort, encouragement, and a deeper understanding of their faith.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- You want to spend more time with God—you’re just not sure if you have more time. Here’s great news: Our Daily Bread is now available as a daily video series. Each day, millions of readers all over the world rely on the Our Daily Bread devotional for comfort, encouragement, and a deeper understanding of their faith. Now, your daily connection with God is just a click away with the Our Daily Bread Daily Devotional Video.Spending time with God is something we all know we should do, but is all too easy to push aside, when the demands of the day take over. That's why Our Daily Bread has created video devotionals that are bite sized (just a minute or two) for your busy life. With online video viewing increasing over 30% year after year, Our Daily Bread is making it as convenient as possible to spend a few minutes a day focusing on God's Word. The new video devotionals will help people focus on their faith more often and more easily.The Our Daily Bread Daily Devotional Video offers Biblical truth paired with practical application, delivered to your inbox every morning, and available on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. You can also sign up to receive 3 devotionals by text per week.With the Our Daily Bread Daily Devotional Video, you can spend time with God:* In the kitchen, with your morning cup of coffee* In the breakroom, during your lunch hour* In your car, waiting for the kids to finish soccer practice* In the laundry room, waiting for the washer to finishSign up to get your free daily devotionals: https://ourdailybread.org/videos/ About Our Daily Bread Ministries: Our Daily Bread Ministries is a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.odb.org

Our Daily Bread Daily Devotional Video: Judging Each Other



