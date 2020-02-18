MRC grants continuation of accreditation to MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer®

Accreditation comes at a time of increased importance and demand for high-quality nationally representative data sets

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRI-Simmons , the essential consumer truth set, today announced that the Media Rating Council (MRC) Board of Directors has voted in favor of granting continued accreditation to MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer.On behalf of the industry, the MRC assures that audience measurement services are valid, reliable, and effective. As part of its annual accreditation process, the MRC conducts rigorous audits of MRI’s methodology, fieldwork, analytics, and data handling systems.Originally founded in 1979, MRI has played an integral role in media and marketing plans for businesses throughout the US. In 2019, MRI was combined with Simmons Research in a joint venture now called MRI-Simmons. The company’s Survey of the American Consumer has been accredited by the MRC since 1998, affirming its commitment to the highest quality research methods. Each year, MRI conducts roughly 24,000 in-person interviews as part of the Survey of the American Consumer, capturing in-depth information on media choices, attitudes, and consumption of over 6,500 products and services in nearly 600 categories.“Identifying trusted data sources has become paramount for industry stakeholders who continue to grapple with data of uncertain quality and value," said Anna Welch, President of MRI-Simmons. "The Survey of the American Consumer is the only study of its kind that can claim MRC approval – providing marketers and media with a nationally representative data set that can inform strategy and drive ROI. We will continue to enhance and employ methodologically sound research techniques that meet the needs of the marketplace, while maintaining the MRC accreditation that we have held for over 20 years.”“As data sets continue to proliferate and evolve, quality and transparency have become even more critical to marketers and media alike,” said Gregg Lindner, President of the Americas for GfK and Chairman of MRI-Simmons. “We place substantial value on the MRC and its audit processes, and are proud to once again be recognized for the exceptional quality of our work.”“We commend MRI-Simmons on maintaining accreditation of MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer since accreditation was first granted in 1998,” said George W. Ivie, CEO and Executive Director of the MRC. “Throughout this period, MRI has consistently demonstrated a commitment to high-quality research standards and diligent execution of its survey methodology. MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer remains one of the longest-tenured MRC accredited products in the marketplace.”To merit continued MRC accreditation, companies must:• comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research;• provide full and complete information to MRC regarding all details of its operation;• conduct its measurement service substantially in accordance with representations to thesubscribers and the MRC; and• submit to, and pay the cost of, thorough annual audits of accredited services by CPA firms engaged by the MRC.About MRI-SimmonsMRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With thousands of attitudinal and behavioral data points, gathered through ongoing surveys and passive measurement, MRI-Simmons empowers advertisers, agencies and media companies with deeper insights into the “why” behind consumer behavior.MRI-Simmons combines best-practice survey methodologies with an innovative technology platform and advanced data visualizations. MRI’s Survey of the American Consumeris the industry standard for magazine audience ratings. In parallel, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, significantly accelerating the time to insights for brand builders, strategists, planners and sales regardless of their data acumen.Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com , or follow @MRISimmons on Twitter.About MRCThe Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research as well as other applicable industry measurement guidelines; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures.In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Media Contact:
Matt Cumello
Senior Director, Marketing
press.ms@mrisimmons.com



