94 Medical Record Retrieval Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an analysis of health and human service technology products available nationwide, OPEN MINDS found 94 that offer medical record retrieval functionality. Medical record retrieval technology products are defined as software that retrieves or extracts medical record data from service provider organizations for use in mainly clerical procedures. This data can be used for underwriting and claims in areas such as general health and disability. Medical record retrieval software is also helpful in maintaining HIPAA standards concerning consumer health information requests.

Of the 94 products, 73% (69) serve the residential and hospital-based acute care market, and 72% (68) serve the primary care market.

By Health & Human Service Market Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 69 Primary Care 68 Mental Health 62 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 62 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 58 Long Term Services & Supports 56 Addiction Treatment 50 Chronic Care Management 49 Autism & I/DD Services 42 Children & Family Services 32 Social Services (Including Homeless) 27 Adult Corrections Health Care 27 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 24 Juvenile Justice 20

A comprehensive list of medical record retrieval health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the health and human services (HHS) sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive HHS technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the field.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

