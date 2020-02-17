There were 189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,589 in the last 365 days.

94 Medical Record Retrieval Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an analysis of health and human service technology products available nationwide, OPEN MINDS found 94 that offer medical record retrieval functionality. Medical record retrieval technology products are defined as software that retrieves or extracts medical record data from service provider organizations for use in mainly clerical procedures. This data can be used for underwriting and claims in areas such as general health and disability. Medical record retrieval software is also helpful in maintaining HIPAA standards concerning consumer health information requests.

Of the 94 products, 73% (69) serve the residential and hospital-based acute care market, and 72% (68) serve the primary care market.

Medical Record Retrieval Technology Products
By Health & Human Service Market
Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 69
Primary Care 68
Mental Health 62
Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 62
Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 58
Long Term Services & Supports 56
Addiction Treatment 50
Chronic Care Management 49
Autism & I/DD Services 42
Children & Family Services 32
Social Services (Including Homeless) 27
Adult Corrections Health Care 27
Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 24
Juvenile Justice 20

A comprehensive list of medical record retrieval health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the health and human services (HHS) sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive HHS technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the field.

If your technology product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact OPEN MINDS at Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org, or call us at 877-350-6463.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

