Ponder's auction on Sunday, March 8 in Stuttgart, Arkansas features container loads from France, England, Massachusetts

STUTTGART, AR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A live-only auction boasting over 1,000 lots of quality merchandise – much of it coming by way of container and trailer loads from France, England and Massachusetts – is planned for Sunday, March 8th, by Ponder’s Auctions in the gallery at 1504 South Leslie Street in Stuttgart, at 10 am Central time. This will be a gallery-style sale with no online bidding.Featured will be items that include a 40-foot container load from estates in France; a 53-foot semi-truck load from Westport, Mass., filled with great East Coast estate merchandise; a 40-foot container load from estates in England; and over 100 hand-made rugs from New York. Nearly all lots are market fresh, being offered for the first time. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.“This will be a quality auction open to the public, with something for everyone,” said J. E. Ponder, president and owner of Ponder’s Auctions. “Whether you’re a dealer looking to make a good return on your investment, or a collector or individual looking for a great deal, you’ll find it all here. We supply dealers from all the surrounding states with trailer load sales each month.”Mr. Ponder said dealers like the live-only, gallery-style format because it saves them time and money. “They’re able to supply their businesses right here, without having to spend countless hours and days going place-to-place to achieve the same result. My family and I personally invite everyone – not just dealers – to attend all our onsite estate auctions and monthly estate auctions.”The March 8th auction is brimming with fine French furniture , led by a 9-piece, Louis XIII-style winged griffin dining room suite, heavily carved oak, featuring a barley twist buffet de corps, a dessert serving buffet, a gueridon table and six chairs (est. $2,500-$3,000); and a Napoleon III-style 4-door glazed bookcase with carved head ebonized in walnut flat pack (est. $1,000-$1,300).A French 5-piece Louis XIII-style solid walnut bedroom suite consisting of a double barley twist big model bed, pot cupboard, armoire and coiffeuse / dressing chest carries a pre-sale estimate of $1,400-$1,600); while a quality pair of matching Louis XIII-style single-door buffets de corps with color leaded doors in oak will be offered as two lots, each with an estimate of $800-$1,000.Also from France comes a superb and very heavy oak meubles a tiroirs 100-drawer collector’s cabinet (est. $800-$1,200); a mahogany Louis XV-style marquetry commode chest of drawers (est. $450-$650); a solid walnut Louis XV-style Provençal sideboard with sliding top buffet, a glissant (est. $600-$900); a Louis XV-style cherry and burr ash rustic vaisilliere / dresser (est. $800-$1,200); and a solid oak Louis XV-style buffet de corps two-part buffet (est. $800-$1,200).The fine handmade rugs from New York will include a super fine Mahal rug measuring 10 feet by 14 feet 5 inches (est. $800-$1,200); and a nice antique Persian Sarouk rug (est. $400-$600). American-made antique furniture will feature a lovely Belter armchair (est. $600-$900), part of a set; a bookcase / secretary attributed to the renowned 19th century cabinet maker J. & J.W. Meeks (est. $1,200-$1,500); a five-piece Renaissance Victorian parlor set with carved fruit (est. $600-$900); and an early Federal table with white marble columns and top (est. $1,200-$1,500).Other noteworthy lots will include a Breton-style quality longcase clock with an oak and chestnut cabinet (est. $600-$800); a Louis Philippe-style gold mirror (est. $400-$600); and a decorative 19th century cast iron fire back (est. $300-$500). “Whether you buy one piece or a truck load you’ll be treated with curtesy and respect as a valued customer,” Mr. Ponder said.All lots can be previewed in the Stuttgart gallery on Saturday, March 7th, from 10-4 Central time.Ponder’s Auctions is located in the middle of historic Stuttgart, Arkansas – the Rice and Duck Capital of the World. The gallery is 30 miles south of I-40 at Exit 193; two hours from Memphis, Tennessee; one hour from Little Rock, Arkansas; two hours from Greenville, Mississippi; and one hour from the Mississippi Bridge at Helena, Arkansas. The auctions are heavily attended.“We always have a great selection of American antiques from New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as local estates and consignors from several surrounding states,” Mr. Ponder said. “In addition, we are importers of European and American antiques, furniture, glassware, semi-antique and 100 percent handmade Oriental rugs – something for every dealer and collector.”Ponders Auctions is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, a collection or an entire estate, you may call them at 870-672-1731, or, you can send J.E. Ponder an email at pondersauctions@centurytel.net. To learn more about Ponder’s Auctions and the live gallery auction on March 8th, visit www.pondersauctions.com # # # #



