Global Edible Nuts Market to be Worth Around USD 92.1 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market Research
Global Edible Nuts Market
Global Edible Nuts Market expected to reach around USD 92.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2019 and 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Edible Nuts Market By Product (Cashews, Walnuts, Almonds, Chestnuts, Pistachios, Hazelnuts, Brazil Nuts, and Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Flavored Drinks, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Butter & Spread, Dairy Products, and Others), and By Form (Whole, Powder, Split, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global edible nuts market accounted for USD 88.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 92.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2019 and 2026.
Edible nuts contain high-quality fiber, minerals, vegetable protein, oils, and vitamins, which are vital for the healthy functioning of the human body. These health benefits have made edible nuts essential for human consumption. The nutritional value provided by these nuts has augmented their market growth.
The edible nuts market is likely to grow notably in the years ahead, owing to the in their growing use in the global food industry worldwide due to their high nutritional value. Bakery and confectionary and breakfast cereals are the major products that use edible nuts. This vast list of applications of edible nuts is also fuelling the edible nuts market globally. Moreover, edible nuts are a healthier alternative for the aged population, as the consumption of edible nuts helps in preventing diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, and allergies. The growing health consciousness will further drive the edible nuts market. The rising awareness about the benefits of nutritious edible nuts along with their easy availability on e-commerce websites and offline stores has also been aiding this market. The rise in the number working youth along with their improving living standards is another catalyst for the edible nuts market. Thus, the applications of edible nuts will always fuel their demand. The nutritional value of these nuts also adds value to personal care products. The edible nuts though high in nutritional value should not be taken in excess every day, as it is tough for the liver to digest them in large quantities, which may restrain the market growth.
By product, the edible nuts market is fragmented into walnuts, Brazil nuts, cashew, almonds, pistachios, chestnuts, hazelnuts, and others. The application segment includes butter and spread, bakery and confectionery, dairy products, breakfast cereals, flavored drinks, snacks, and others. The form segment is divided into whole, powder, split, and others.
The Asia Pacific is among the leading regions for the edible nuts market along with being the fastest-growing market globally. Edible nuts require labor-intensive harvesting process, which is easily available in the region. Edible nuts are readily used in most of the regional dishes, especially desserts, and have easy adaptability to a broad range of regional recipes. People’s inclination in the region toward a healthy diet is also fuelling the Asia Pacific edible nuts market.
Some key players operating in the edible nuts market include Diamond Foods, Olam International, Waterford Nut, Farm Breeze International, Just Almonds, Blue Diamond Growers, Mariani Nut, Select Harvests, Global Nut, and Archer Daniels.
This report segments the global edible nuts market as follows:
Global Edible Nuts Market: Product Analysis
Cashews
Walnuts
Almonds
Chestnuts
Pistachios
Hazelnuts
Brazil Nuts
Others
Global Edible Nuts Market: Application Analysis
Bakery and Confectionery
Flavored Drinks
Breakfast Cereals
Snacks
Butter and Spread
Dairy Products
Others
Global Edible Nuts Market: Form Analysis
Whole
Powder
Split
Others
Global Edible Nuts Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
