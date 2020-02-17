Interfor Corporation Announces Resignation of CFO

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Martin Juravsky has advised the Company of his decision to resign from Interfor effective April 30, 2020, to pursue another opportunity with a Toronto-based publicly listed company.

Mr. Juravsky joined Interfor in 2013 as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy and was promoted to Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer in 2018. “I want to acknowledge the important role Marty has played in growing Interfor into the company we are today, even though it meant spending extended periods of time away from his family in Toronto,” said Ian Fillinger, President & Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of the Interfor team, I would like to thank Marty for his contributions and wish him success in his new role”.

The Company will commence an executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Generally, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as: believe, expect, intend, forecast, plan, target, budget, outlook, opportunity, risk, strategy or variations or comparable language, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should, might, or will occur or not occur. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include assumptions regarding the availability of suitable candidates for the CFO role. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com .

For further information:

Ian Fillinger

President & Chief Executive Officer

(604) 689-6800



