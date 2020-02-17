In a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkēvičs discusses Latvian-Egyptian cooperation and developments in Libya

On 16 February 2020 in Munich, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, met with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, for a discussion on the promotion of bilateral cooperation between Latvia and Egypt. The meeting took place in the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

Edgars Rinkēvičs highlighted the successful visit by Sameh Shoukry to Latvia on 17 October 2019, which gave the opportunity to discuss some aspects of the deepening of cooperation with Egypt. The Latvian Foreign Minister encouraged the Egyptian side to open an embassy in Latvia with a view to intensifying the Latvian-Egyptian dialogue. The Ministers recognised that agriculture and the IT sector are among the areas where there is a good prospect for business cooperation.

During the meeting, Sameh Shoukry informed his Latvian counterpart about the latest developments in the region, in particular, the state of affairs in Libya and Egypt’s perspective of how to resolve the conflict there.



