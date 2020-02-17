Aviation Security Market to be Worth USD 17,700 Million Globally by 2026 - Zion Market Research

Aviation Security Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Aviation Security Market by Technology (Perimeter Security, Cyber security, Surveillance, Screening and Access Control) and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”. According to the report, the aviation security market analysis was valued at around USD 11,025 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 17,700 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

A tremendous rise in international trade and air travelers has been witnessed in the near years. The increase in air travellers triggers the demand for security in aviation sector. It is important to prevent threats, accidental harm and other crimes. Airline companies are investing more on security parameters to safe guard the passengers, air crafts staff, etc. Hence, the airline companies install several x-ray detectors, baggage screeners, explosive, and metal detectors.

With the increase in security threats, the demand for establishing and implementing the new technologies is expected to drive the market. Enhancement in security appliances and screening technology is expected to trigger the market over the forecast years.

Factors such as the discrepancy in the government guidelines, high installation cost, and regular upgrading of security devices is expected to hinder the market in the forecast timeframe.

The perimeter security is focused upon the natural barriers like rocky mountains, icy oceanic perimeter. Cyber security refers to the structure of technology. Cyber security is a very important parameter as the data collected by government is stored using software. This software can be hacked causing data leakage and the information can be misused. Surveillance employs a close observation. To make surveillance easy cameras can be installed for recording and spying. Screening of the articles and luggage are done at the entrance for security purposes. Screeners can be of different types for instance x-ray screener, vacuum screener, etc. Screeners give a raise to market of aviation security systems. The access control is given to only authorized person for security purposes. The controller records the data of accessing person with the location and time.

The need of technological advancements in order to prevent disasters also boosts the requirement adopt the aviation security systems. North America and Europe are the key adopters of the software globally. Europe accounted for approximately one fourth of market share as Europe ranks the highest in air traffic. Developing countries in Asia pacific are investing for construction of airports thereby triggering the demand for aviation security market. India has invested around Rs.1100 Million in recent years to upgrade aviation parameters. Some of the key market players in market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Co., Boeing Co., Northrop Grumman Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., BAE systems plc., General Dynamics Corporation and among others. This report segments the aviation security market analysis as follows:

Global Aviation Security Market Analysis by Technology -

Perimeter Security

Cyber security

Surveillance

Screening

Access Control

Global Aviation Security Market Analysis by Region-

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

