2020 Toluene Market Key Players Analysis Includes - Exxon, Sinopec, Royal Dutch, BASF, Valero Energy, BP Chemicals

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global toluene market is expected to grow at a rate of about -4.67% to nearly $20.4 billion by 2023. The emerging demand for aromatics in the petrochemical industry contributed to the growth of the toluene market. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices have always been a major challenge in the toluene market as selected fractions of petroleum are used as raw material for producing toluene.

The toluene market consists of sales of toluene and related services. It is used in aviation fuel and other high-octane fuels, dyestuffs and explosives. Toluene is also used as a solvent for gums and lacquers. Toluene is a colorless flammable liquid obtained from coal tar or petroleum.

The global toluene market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The toluene market is segmented into benzene and xylene, solvents, gasoline additives, TDI (toluene diisocyanate), trinitrotoluene, benzoic acid, and benzaldehyde.

By Geography - The global toluene is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific toluene market accounts for the largest share in the global toluene market.

Trends In The Toluene Market

Toluene di-isocyanate is increasingly being used as raw materials in the manufacturing of flexible foam applications. Toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) is a chemical used in polyurethanes production, especially in flexible foam applications such as furniture, bedding and also in packaging applications.

Potential Opportunities In The Toluene Market

With stability in oil prices and growing demand in end user industries, the scope and potential for the global toluene market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Reliance Industries, BASF SE, Valero Energy, BP Chemicals, and China National Petroleum.

