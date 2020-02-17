Thermal Paper Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Thermal Paper Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Thermal Paper Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Thermal Paper Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Thermal Paper market. This report focused on Thermal Paper market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Thermal Paper Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The key players covered in this study

Oji (JP)

Koehler (DE)

Appvion (USA)

Mitsubishi Paper (JP)

Ricoh (JP)

Hansol (KR)

Jujo Thermal Paper

ChenMing (CN)

Jianghe (CN)

Guanhao (CN)

Jiangsu Wampolet Paper (CN)

Overview

Thermal Paper can be defined as the special paper that is produced with specialty coating that assist in the inkless printing process. When heat is applied to the coating, a clear image can be formed on the paper. There is no need for ink or ribbons to make such an image. Usually, the coating turns black in color on heating, which in turn transforms the image to the piece of paper. Thermal Papers are considered to be extremely pivotal in the thermal paper printing process.

The Thermal Paper market has been showcasing decent performance in the past few years, and such a trend is likely to continue during the forecasted pried as well. It is expected that by the year 2025, the market value will exceed USD 2.0 billion. One of the main reasons for the positive market trend is the rising demand in various market settings. Thermal Paper market is considered to be valuable due to its application in industries such as retail, healthcare, and transportation.

A thorough assessment of the Thermal Paper market has been carried out at the regional level as well as the world level. The core objective is to get a detailed insight into the growth potential of the flourishing industry during the forecasted period. The various elements that have been critically analyzed are market opportunities, threats, growth factors, and market dynamics. Similarly, the competitive landscape in the industry has also been critically explored, as it would influence the performance of the market during the forecasted period.

Major market segments

The global thermal paper market can be segmented on the basis of by product type, end-users or applications, and geographical regions. On the basis of product type, the market can be further classified into the top coating and no top coating Thermal paper, Standard and Premium Thermal Paper and paper, and synthetic media. The main geographical regions where the market has established itself include North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The major market segments on the basis of end-users or applications include POS applications, rickets, plotting and recording, self-adhesive labels, and others. Different factors influence the performance of the thermal paper market segments.

Key regional segments

The thermal paper market has established in various continents and countries. Some of the continents where the industry has made its mark include Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Some of the countries where the industry has its presence include the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. A diverse set of factors come into play and mold the performance of the industry in the geographical regions. In the year 2018, the market performance in North America was very strong, and it is likely to showcase solid performance during the forecasted period as well.

Latest market news

Koehler Paper Group is known as the world leader in the Thermal paper industry. One of the key reasons for the rising popularity of the business and its offerings include the focus on innovation and technologically advanced approaches. The innovative hi-tech thermal paper of the organization has helped it to be known as a pioneer in the competitive market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

2 Global Market by Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

5 Global Market by Regions

6 North America Market

7 Europe Market

8 Asia-Pacific Market

9 South America Market

10 Middle East & Africa Market

11 Market Forecast

12 Key Manufacturers

Continued….

