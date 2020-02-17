Mary T. Vidas of Blank Rome Law Firm to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary T. Vidas has only practiced at one firm her entire law career: the esteemed Blank Rome Law Firm. Vidas has devoted over 36 years to representing clients in domestic relations and family law, offering in-depth experience in matters of divorce negotiation and litigation, complex equitable distribution and child custody, alimony and pre-nuptial agreements.

“When I meet with a client, I say, ‘Pretend I'm your fairy godmother. What are your goals? What do you hope to achieve as a result of this divorce?” says Vidas. “I develop a relationship with my clients. I strategize with them. At the end of the day when their case is over, I hope they will feel that their voice was heard, that they had a fair shot. We will put your best case forward and I have no problem arguing in any court.”

Since Vidas began working at Blank Rome in 1981, the firm has since expanded with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Wilmington, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Cleveland and Florida. Eight years ago, Vidas became the lead matrimonial lawyer in Philadelphia. Today, she handles all of the firm’s matrimonial work in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, along with one other attorney.

“I've had lawyers say to me, what do you mean the case should be settled? We could drag this out for another year or two,” recalls Vidas. “I'm not putting my client's life or your client's life on hold while they go through court. There may be children involved and in the middle. Don't get me wrong. There are cases where you can't resolve it. There's a place for that. Why do we want them fighting? Let's resolve it. I like to go from “A” to “B” as quickly as possible.

Many young attorneys believe their family life is the necessary cost of a successful practice. According to Vidas, even the most successful attorneys can have a balance between their work and their family.

“As a litigator and as a mother and a wife, you have to have a balance,” says Vidas. “I work in a big firm. I'll do whatever it takes for my clients, so of course there were times when I did not make a teacher conference, but they were few and far between. One of the things I tell young associates, that women can have it all. They can have a career, they can have a family, they can raise children and be successful and advance in their careers.”

Vidas is active in the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the American Bar Association, where she is a past president of family law.

Close Up Radio will feature Mary T. Vidas in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 19th at 11am EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.blankrome.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.