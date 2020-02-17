Global Textiles Home Decor Market to Hit Around USD 173.24 Billion By 2026 - Zion Market Research

Textiles Home Decor Market

Global Textiles Home Decor Market expected to reach USD 173.24 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Textiles Home Decor Market By Product (Rugs, Bath Linen, Bed Linen, Kitchen, and Dining Linen, Curtains, Living Room Linen, Floor Carpets, and Others), By Application (Indoor, Outdoor, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, B2B, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global textiles home decor market accounted for USD 103.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 173.24 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2026.

Home decoration means making the interior space of the house more attractive and presentable for the inhabitants. Textile home décor, thus, refers to the home decoration materials like curtains, bed sheets, table covers, kitchen textiles, etc., which improve the overall appearance of a room. The textiles home decor market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing consumer demand for home decoration materials. The growing urbanization and rapid modernization are also influencing people to upgrade their standards of living, which is another prime growth driver of the textiles home decor market. Improvements in the distribution facilities will further drive the textiles home decor market. However, the increasing cost of raw materials may limit the textiles home decor market.

The textiles home decor market is fragmented based on the product, application, and distribution channel. The product category includes bath linen, rugs, bed linen, curtains, kitchen and dining linen, floor carpets, living room linen, and others. Bed linen dominates the market with about 35% market share globally and is expected to dominate in the future, owing to the developing hospitality sector over the last few years. Due to the increasing urbanization and modernization, kitchen linen and floor carpets are expected to show substantial growth in the years ahead.

On the basis of application, the textiles home decor market includes indoor, outdoor, and others. The indoor segment dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the years ahead, owing to its maximum application in bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms of homes. The outdoor segment is also expected to show reasonable growth over the forecast timeframe.

By distribution channel, the textiles home decor market comprises specialty retail, B2B, hypermarkets/supermarkets, e-commerce, and others. Hypermarkets/supermarkets are expected to show sustainable growth in the future, as a majority of the population still prefers offline shopping to online shopping. Alternatively, the e-commerce segment covers more than one-third of the market share, due to the increasing number of smartphones and tech-savvy consumers.

North America and Europe are expected to be the dominating regions in the textiles home decor market globally, due to the increasing urbanization, modernization, and high disposable income of the regional populations. The Asia Pacific textiles home decor market is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast time period, owing to the rural population migrating to urban areas and adopting the modern lifestyle.

Some major players in the textiles home decor market are Inter Ikea Systems, Kurlon Enterprise, Leggett & Platt, Mannington Mills, Berkshire Hathaway, Williams-Sonoma, Mohawk Industries, Ashley Furniture Industries, Mittal International, and American Textile.

