U.P. Summer Theater Institute: For oung stars of Lighting/audio/sound design, set design, costume, stage management

Announcing an immersive, three-week program for 8-12th graders that mirrors the professional rehearsal and performance process of top industry professionals.

Our inaugural summer season will run July 5th-26th, 2020, and will take place on the picturesque campus of Michigan Tech University in Houghton, MI.” — Erin Thompson - Founder and Producing Artistic Director

HOUGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.P. Summer Theater Institute has created an immersive, three-week program for 8-12th graders that mirrors the professional rehearsal and performance process that top industry professionals are accustomed to when hired at professional Equity (union) theaters around the country.OUR TECH/DESIGN PROGRAMWe get it, not everyone who loves theater wants to perform. If you care more about how they lit that sunset on the scrim in the third scene, mixing the sound cue while two leads are singing into one another’s faces, or how they built the costume plot…WELCOME friends. We have a program for you.Technical/Design students will hone their skills in lighting, audio/sound design, set design/construction, costume design/construction, stage management, and more! Our tech/design students will have the opportunity to learn through collaboration and mentorship, working directly with our brilliant Design team, Creative team, and Faculty to build the show that our public audiences will see. They get hands-on experience with state of the art equipment at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts (seen in photo).The best part is, the show you see in the final weekend will be run in part by our tech/design students, teaming up with the professionals to experience what it feels like to tech a live show in real time.Scholarships availableWe are DELIGHTED to offer three types of tuition scholarships for our 2020 summer season:- The Lake Superior Scholarship (Local students).- The Triple Threat Scholarship (Performer talent/merit-based).- The Spotlight Scholarship (Tech and Design talent/merit-based).For more information watch our video below, visit our website and follow our Instagram @upsummertheater

Welcome to The U.P. Summer Theater Institute!



