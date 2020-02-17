U.P. Summer Theater Institute: for the next generation of theater makers, movers, and shakers

Announcing an immersive, three-week program for 8-12th graders that mirrors the professional rehearsal and performance process of top industry professionals.

Our inaugural summer season will run July 5th-26th, 2020, and will take place on the picturesque campus of Michigan Tech University in Houghton, MI.” — Erin Thompson - Founder and Producing Artistic Director

HOUGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.P. Summer Theater Institute has created an immersive, three-week program for 8-12th graders that mirrors the professional rehearsal and performance process that top industry professionals are accustomed to when hired at professional Equity (union) theaters around the country.THE ONSTAGE TRACK:Emphasis on PerformingThis isn’t your average high school musical, theater camp, or children’s theater. The U.P. Summer Theater Institute has created a program that mirrors the professional rehearsal and performance process that industry professionals are accustomed to when hired to put up a show at an Equity theater.Rather than taking theoretical singing, dancing, and acting classes (which are all very important!), we offer our performers the unique chance to immerse themselves in the ensemble-building process of mounting a full-scale, full-length musical over a three week period, just like the pros.This means they rehearse for two weeks, learning the music, staging, and the choreography of a full-length Broadway musical. In the third week, they move from the rehearsal room to the stage, where they collaborate with the Design/Tech students and faculty to integrate the technical elements of the show: the set, lights, sound, costumes, hair, make-up, and orchestra, etc.This is unique for the ages that we work with. Most of them won’t get the opportunity to perform beyond school environments and in professional level theater until after college. We know from experience that the best way to level up and grow as a theater artist is to hone your skills and technique, and then to put all of that hard work, talent, and technique to the test in a fully produced show.Our cast of young performers are led by a professional Creative Team (Director, Choreographer, Music Director, etc.) with Broadway credits, and a breadth of professional experience both onstage and “behind the table”. Our creative team continues to work in the field, so along with some things they learned along the way, they bring great empathy for what it feels like to perform and the challenges that come with doing so.The immersive 3-week program at UP Summer Theater will culminate in performances the final weekend for a paying public audience of friends, family, and the community.Scholarships availableWe are DELIGHTED to offer three types of tuition scholarships for our 2020 summer season:- The Lake Superior Scholarship (Local students).- The Triple Threat Scholarship (Performer talent/merit-based).- The Spotlight Scholarship (Tech and Design talent/merit-based).For more information watch our video below, visit our website and follow our Instagram @upsummertheater

