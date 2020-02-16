SAMOA, February 16 - Click on the link below to download the Press Release 3 on the Tropical Disturbance 07F and a Broad Area of Low Pressure near Samoa, from the Samoa Meteorological Office at Mulinu’u.

For further clarification pertaining to the attached information, contact the National Weather Services – Forecasting Centre on +685-20855 or +685-20856 extension 421 or visit the Samoa Meteorological Service’s website, www.samet.gov.ws