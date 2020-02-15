TrueCar Earns “Top Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award

Ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction, TrueCar wins award in the New Car Leads category for second consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced that it has received the “Top Rated” New Car Leads Award for New Car Inventory Solutions in the tenth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. For the second year in a row, TrueCar received the top dealer satisfaction ranking in the New Car Leads category, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.



The awards will be presented at a special event in conjunction with the 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2020.

“We are very excited to be recognized directly by the dealer community for the quality of our new car introductions,” said Mike Darrow, Interim CEO and President of TrueCar. “We know that driving quality introductions is more critical than ever before to our dealer partners and that attribution is top of mind for all dealers. What sets TrueCar apart is our closed loop attribution model that takes out the guesswork and assumptions, allowing our dealer partners to easily identify the return on their spend with us.”

TrueCar continues to further differentiate itself in the automotive retail marketplace with its robust affinity partner network of more than 250 leading brands. Through the TrueCar platform, nearly 70% of shoppers who submit their information to connect with a TrueCar Certified Dealer and purchase their vehicle, do so within a week. Additionally, used vehicle introductions are on the rise through the TrueCar platform, with significant growth and 80% of used buyer’s purchasing within a week.

TrueCar’s recently launched new experience and branding will be on display at the 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association. The new branding and experience are aimed at enabling more purchase-ready consumers to connect with TrueCar’s dealer partners. Some of the new features include custom introductions, which provides consumers choice in how many Certified Dealers they engage with for upfront price offers, improving customer satisfaction and further increasing the productivity of introductions through the platform. Additionally, TrueCar has introduced new vehicle discovery tools and an enhanced used car experience. The updated shopping experience is complemented by a new brand identity and creative, rolled out in a national advertising campaign targeting more women and millennials.

“TrueCar has been rapidly innovating to add new product offerings and enhancements over the last year including our new consumer experience, TrueCar Reach, TrueCar Sponsored Listings and TrueCar Trade,” added Darrow. “Through our exciting rebrand, we are confident that TrueCar will continue to be a trusted resource for consumers and a valuable partner for our network dealers as we continue to introduce ways to expose their inventory to our users and deliver high quality introductions to them.”

“We congratulate TrueCar on receiving the ‘Top Rated’ New Car Leads Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry’s most important because it comes directly from dealers,” said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. “In our tenth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as

TrueCar. We’re thrilled TrueCar has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community.”

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry’s only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at http://events.drivingsales.com/dealer-satisfaction-awards/ .

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our network of 16,500 Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including USAA, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts. ­

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales’ mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, hcm.drivingsales.com and DrivingSalesData.com

