Secretary of State learns of refugees situation in Lóvua

Dundo, ANGOLA, February 15 - The Secretary of State for Social Action, Lúcio do Amaral, addressed this Friday the process of repatriation of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, sheltered in the Lóvua camp, in a courtesy meeting with the vice governor for the social, political and economic sector of Lunda Norte, Deolinda Satula.,

Lúcio do Amaral arrived in Lunda Norte today for a 72-hour working visit, during which he must travel to the municipality of Lóvua, about 80 kilometers from the provincial capital (Dundo).

In Lóvua, the Secretary of State intends to check the accommodation conditions of the refugees and find out how many still intend to remain in Angola.

On Saturday, Lúcio de Amaral will hold a meeting with the heads of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to learn about the situation of repatriated refugees and the support that the organization has been providing to this people.

