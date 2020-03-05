Physical Edition of Rolling Gunner for Nintendo Switch™ Coming Exclusively to Physicality Games

Rolling Gunner Deluxe Edition from Physicality Games Rolling Gunner Nintendo Switch Packshot Physicality Games Logo

Acclaimed Japanese danmaku-style shmup Rolling Gunner revealed as debut physical game from newly announced online retailer

FRISCO, TX, USA, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online video game retailer Physicality Games, in partnership with video game publishers Mebius and Mastiff, today announced the planned physical release of the acclaimed shoot ‘em up (shmup) Rolling Gunner on the Nintendo Switch™ system. Fans of Rolling Gunner will be able to pre-order the physical edition exclusively from Physicality Games when the website goes live in late March 2020.Rolling Gunner will be available to pre-order in Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Standard Edition includes a physical copy of the game housed inside a Rolling Gunner-themed collector’s tin with a clear display window that stylishly shows off the game’s explosive cover artwork. The Deluxe Edition of Rolling Gunner comes loaded with a physical copy of the game, a Rolling Gunner-themed SteelBook, a physical soundtrack, a cloth arcade-style control sheet, and a kinetic action artwork frame with five art cards, all housed inside a Rolling Gunner-themed collector’s tin with a clear display window.All collector’s tins from Physicality Games are sequentially numbered and feature game-themed artwork.About Rolling GunnerDeveloped by Project Rolling Gunner and directed by former CAVE employee Koizumi Daisuke (Akai Katana, Deathsmiles 2, Dondonpachi series), Rolling Gunner is a danmaku (bullet hell) style 2D horizontal shmup.The year is 2061 and an automated computer system called the BAC has turned technology against humanity. The world's fate now rests in the hands of a courageous RF-42R STORK pilot who must destroy the system at its source using the Rolling Gun - a specialized weapon secretly built to combat the BAC.Game Features• Navigate across six stages blanketed in a hail of bullets from an unceasing onslaught of enemies and screen-filling bosses• Choose from three different STORK ships to pilot, each with unique attributes and firing patterns• Four difficulty settings allow players of all skill levels to jump in and enjoy a true danmaku experience• Save Replays and use Training mode to master the Rolling Gun and learn the intricacies of each stage• Beautifully animated cutscenes marry gameplay and story• A pulse-pounding, high-energy original soundtrack composed by COSIO (Space Invaders Extreme, Groove Coaster)For the latest updates on Rolling Gunner, and for upcoming news regarding future Physicality Games releases and product announcements, please sign up for the Physicality Games Newsletter at newsletter.physicalitygames.com About Project Rolling GunnerProject Rolling Gunner is a circle of original arcade and PC developers who banded together to develop Rolling Gunner for PC and Nintendo Switch, with sound design support provided by COSIO, formerly of Zunata.About MebiusA publisher and a developer of console video games, Mebius is a group of friends and gamers who are passionate about bringing exciting new indie titles to console for the whole world to enjoy. In addition to publishing Rolling Gunner, Mebius developed Steel Empire for Nintendo 3DS and Steam, and is currently working on a console port of Unholy Heights.About MastiffMastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms including those from Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Microsoft, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, casual, and music.About Physicality GamesPhysicality Games is an online retailer launching in March 2020, offering fans and collectors a selection of exclusive physical video games and gaming culture goods. Physicality Games partners with developers and publishers of all sizes to provide exclusive, high quality products for the fans and collectors who love them. The company is dedicated to customer satisfaction, kindness, and community.Rolling Gunner © 2018-2020 Project Rolling Gunner. Published for the Nintendo Switch by Mastiff LLC under license from Mebius. All rights reserved. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.###



