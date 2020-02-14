Timing in Marijuana Stocks is Everything & Our Time is Now!

February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's about time that we remind you why you are here.

It's time to remind you why you are subscribed to and are a reader of the #1 marijuana finance newsletter in the industry.

And two things instantly come to mind that no other newsletter in the business can tout:

The timing of this friendly reminder couldn't be any better as a cannabis industry leader just reported better than expected earnings, blowing Wall Street analyst expectations out of the water.

The cannabis sector just got a jolt of investor interest on February 14, 2020, as Canopy Growth (CGC) reported quarterly revenue of CAD123.8 million compared to the analyst consensus of just CAD104.9 million, causing the stock to surge as much as 20%.

Opportunities like this are one of the reasons you are a reader of MarijaunaStocks.com. We are known for discovering and identifying tremendous opportunity where others either don't bother looking or are not keen enough to recognize when they do. One of the most exciting things we do is release new content highlighting companies that could be on the verge of significant developments in the cannabis sector. Companies that fly under the radar but have all the pieces and potential of becoming something special. And if you think a 20% surge in share price by CGC is great, allow us to recap our track record.

Over the last 5 years, we have selected 9 companies to be featured in a "Connect the Dots" segment. This feature segment is reserved for companies that we believe the most strongly in their long-term potential for early investors. These are companies typically with either a star-studded management team, innovative industry-changing technology, or proprietary competitive advantage and accelerated potential for growth. We pride ourselves in connecting the dots to uncover massive potential for our readers and have succeeded in doing so 89% of the time.

Connect the Dots Track Record

(listed in ascending order)

CGRW (BZCN) Intro Date: Oct 22, 2014

Open Price: $0.051

High Date: Jan 27, 2015

High Price: $1.05

1,959%% Gain Open to High

NOTES: After moving sideways for most of 2015, it ran to an all-time high in 2016 of $3.45 on Oct 18, 2016, which ultimately saw a 2-year run of 6,665%.

RMHB (THCZ) Intro Date: Dec 18, 2014

Open Price: $0.23

High Date: April 1, 2015

High Price: $6.40

2,683% Gain Open to High

NOTES: These prices reflect historic prices after the company did reverse splits over the years.

GTBP (OXIS) Intro Date: Jan 12, 2015

Open Price: $7

High Date: March 31, 2015

High Price: $17.50

150% Gain Open to High

NOTES: Prices reflective of reverse splits done over the years. It has also been covered several times since then and has seen intermittent rallies of 100%+ on multiple occasions.

FFRMF Intro Date: Oct 4, 2016

Open Price: $0.137

High Date: Feb 22, 2017

High Price: $0.5412

295% Gain Open to High during the initial period we introduced the company

NOTES: After pulling back in 2017, it ran to all-time highs on Dec 28, 2017, of $1.6598, which ultimately saw a run of 1,112%.

CBWTF (AKA Auxly Cannabis but was Cannabis Wheaton originally) Intro Date: May 23, 2017

Open Price: $1.55

Was immediately slammed to lows of $0.52 during the month to follow... a loss of 66%

Ultimately ended up recovering at the end of 2017 and hit all-time highs of $2.70

High Date: Jan 17, 2018

High Price: $2.70

74% Gain Open to High over that full years' time.

ICNAF (CRPGF) 1 Intro Date: Aug 23, 2017

Open Price: $0.5582

High Date: Sept 8, 2017

High Price: $1

79% Gain Open to High during the initial period we introduced the company.

NOTES: After pulling back in 2017 and recapping on it again in October it ran to all-time highs on Nov 9, 2017, of $1.98, which ultimately saw a run of 254%.

ICNAF (Round 2) Intro Date: Sept 12, 2018

Open Price: $0.5914

High Date: Oct 16, 2018

High Price: $1.58

167% Gain Open to High

PHGRF Intro Date: Dec 10, 2018

Open Price: $0.6235

High Date: Dec 13, 2018

High Price: $0.77

23.5% Gain Open to High

NOTES: Pulled back to $0.5587 on Dec 24, 2018, and bounced back to highs of $0.777 On Feb 27, 2019, for another move of 39%.

As you can see with our track record thus far, we have far exceeded even our own expectations of providing our readers with potentially life-changing opportunities. We are proud to be able to say we have identified several 3-digit and even 4-digit gain opportunities for you, our readers.

But if you recall earlier in this article, we said there were two things that come to mind that separate us from the rest of the marijuana newsletters. And that second thing is transparency. Because even though we sport an amazing 89% success rate going 8 for 9, the 1 that went wrong, went really wrong. And it still doesn't sit well with us. However, no one is perfect, and we have owned up to our mistake and not hid behind the curtain. And ever since to this day, we have been on the hunt for our next and 10th Connect the Dots feature segment that will provide readers with another potentially life-changing opportunity.

Now let's look at the 1 bad apple in the bunch, Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings Inc. Intro Date: Apr 11, 2019

Open Price: $0.5995

High Date: Apr 12, 2018

High Price: $0.634

6% Gain Open to High

NOTES: It had fallen to $0.13 in 4 months' time for a decline of 78% during that time period.

Most other newsletters would hide behind a loss like this. But not us. We have taken great pride in being 100% transparent with our readers from our inception in 2014 and promise to stay that way. After all, that's why you're here, to get straight to the facts, no-nonsense, quality commentary on the growing cannabis industry and to unlock potential where others overlook. We go above and beyond to earn your trust, and more importantly, to keep it.

So, take this reminder of why you are here and find excitement in knowing an industry leader just blew away Wall Street analysts' expectations.

A new wave of investor interest is surging into the sector as you read this article and we at MarijuanaStocks.com stand ready to push our 89% success track record even higher and promise to continue bringing you industry-leading and potentially life-changing content.

Tuesday, February 18, 2020, we will be announcing our next Connect the Dots Piece!

Stay up to date by following @WolfofWeedSt & @MarijuanaStocks #WeAretheCatalyst

The post Timing in Marijuana Stocks is Everything & Our Time is Now! appeared first on Marijuana Stocks | Cannabis Investments and News. Roots of a Budding Industry.(TM).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.